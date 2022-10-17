Meet the Thunderbolts lineup in the MCU

Marvel ended the mystery and fan anxiety about the formation of the Thunderbolts, a team that will win a movie of its own in 2024.

The announcement was made last Saturday (10.09), during the panel at the D23 studio, an event belonging to The Walt Disney World to publicize the company’s upcoming projects.

That said, if you were curious to know more details about the formation of the group, stay here and we’ll tell you all this and much more!

Remember the history of the Thunderbolts

The Thunderbolts are the least “heroic” group of heroes in Marvel, often being villains in some formations, but even when they do good, they use unorthodox methods among heroes, such as threats, torture and murder. In most of its formations, the group is made up of villains, regenerated villains or anti-heroes.

Wanting to take a hit by posing as heroes, Baron Zemo turned his group of Masters of Evil into the Thunderbolts, disguising them under new aliases and outfits: Meteorite (Moonrock), MACH-IV (Besouro), Soprano (Colombina), Atlas (Goliath), and Techno (Shipowner). The initial formation was soon joined by Shock, an idealistic novice heroine, who was unaware of the true purposes of her companions.

The girl was tolerated by Zemo only as a tool to promote the group, but the other members, with the exception of Tecno, took a liking to the girl and her idealism. Having established the group as adored heroes, Zemo launched his campaign of world domination, but was stopped by the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and most of their fellow Thunderbolts, who had given up on Zemo’s purposes. Zemo fled with Tecno, while the rest of the group began a new life as fugitives, trying to prove their heroism while avoiding capture.

Check out all the details about the movie

Apparently, the film will bring the team led by Countess Valentina, a character recently introduced in the MCU through actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who so far has appeared in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series and in the film Black Widow, always contacting characters. to work for her.

The Thunderbolts movie promises to be one of the highlights of Marvel Studios Phase 5, being directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson, who has worked on Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow. Usually described as “Marvel’s Suicide Squad”, the film will feature the return of beloved villains working this time for the government.

Furthermore, it is important to note that Marvel Studios is thinking of having a lineup made up of characters that are already in the MCU, so we can have characters like Baron Zemo, Yelena Belova, Ghost, Taskmaster, The Abomination, American Agent and the Winter Soldier doing part of the group’s composition.

Thunderbolts Movie Officially Gets a Lineup

With its development having already been announced during SDCC 2022, the Thunderbolts movie has again gained news. And this time, the most recent one involves precisely the definition of its protagonist cast.

Speculation about the Thunderbolts cast may finally end. This Saturday (10), during the Marvel panel at the D23 Expo, the Hollywood giant revealed the formation of the Thunderbolts. Despite the absence of Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), the team of anti-heroes has iconic characters from the Avengers universe.

The team, which could change the hierarchy of power in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) will be formed by Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / US Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster and David Harbor as Red Guardian.

Check out the image of the Thunderbolts formation, below:

When will the movie premiere?

During the panel held at the D23 Expo, Marvel Studios announced that production on the film will officially begin during early 2023. Thus, the film hits theaters on July 24, 2024.

What’s up? Are you already looking forward to the launch?