Mercado Livre leads e-commerce in Brazil

According to a survey carried out by Conversion, Mercado Livre, Shopee and Amazon are taking over Brazilian e-commerce

According to a survey conducted by Conversion, Mercado Livre, Shopee and Amazon are taking over Brazilian e-commerce. The research also mapped the number of hits on e-commerces from January to August 2022, concluding that international brands are ahead of the Brazilian competition.

Thus, the Argentinean company Mercado Livre registered 13.8% of the total visits. Then comes the Chinese giant Shopee with 10.1%. Thus, the North American Amazon closes the top 3 with 6.8% of hits. Therefore, the three e-commerces together totaled around 700 million unique hits in the month of August alone.

Furthermore, according to Conversion, these accesses correspond to 30% of all Brazilian e-commerce traffic.

In addition, according to Conversion, among the ten most accessed Brazilian e-commerce platforms, five are international. For, in addition to Mercado Livre, Shopee and Amazon, the Chinese AliExpress and the South Korean Samsung are also in the ranking.

Top 10 e-commerce in Brazil

Free market shopee amazon American Magazine Luiza AliExpress ifood Bahia houses netshoes Samsung

According to an internal survey carried out by Mercado Livre, currently around 2,000 municipalities are ready to receive purchases within a day. However, initially, the company will expand same-day delivery to 100 cities.

Thus, the Free Market already serves around 5,500 Brazilian cities.

“Our mission to democratize e-commerce goes directly through logistics and to offer faster delivery throughout Brazil. In the first quarter of 2022, around 54% of deliveries in the Full modality were carried out on the same day”, said Gustavo Pompeo, director of Logistics operations.

Finally, this year, the company announced an investment of R$17 billion throughout 2022, with the aim of expanding the Free Market share in Brazil amid growing competitiveness.

