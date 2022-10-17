Mercado Livre leads e-commerce in Brazil

According to a survey carried out by Conversion, Mercado Livre, Shopee and Amazon are taking over Brazilian e-commerce
According to a survey conducted by Conversion, Mercado Livre, Shopee and Amazon are taking over Brazilian e-commerce. The research also mapped the number of hits on e-commerces from January to August 2022, concluding that international brands are ahead of the Brazilian competition.
Thus, the Argentinean company Mercado Livre registered 13.8% of the total visits. Then comes the Chinese giant Shopee with 10.1%. Thus, the North American Amazon closes the top 3 with 6.8% of hits. Therefore, the three e-commerces together totaled around 700 million unique hits in the month of August alone.
Furthermore, according to Conversion, these accesses correspond to 30% of all Brazilian e-commerce traffic.
In addition, according to Conversion, among the ten most accessed Brazilian e-commerce platforms, five are international. For, in addition to Mercado Livre, Shopee and Amazon, the Chinese AliExpress and the South Korean Samsung are also in the ranking.
Top 10 e-commerce in Brazil
- Free market
- shopee
- amazon
- American
- Magazine Luiza
- AliExpress
- ifood
- Bahia houses
- netshoes
- Samsung
Delivery at the same as the Free Market
According to an internal survey carried out by Mercado Livre, currently around 2,000 municipalities are ready to receive purchases within a day. However, initially, the company will expand same-day delivery to 100 cities.
Thus, the Free Market already serves around 5,500 Brazilian cities.
“Our mission to democratize e-commerce goes directly through logistics and to offer faster delivery throughout Brazil. In the first quarter of 2022, around 54% of deliveries in the Full modality were carried out on the same day”, said Gustavo Pompeo, director of Logistics operations.
Finally, this year, the company announced an investment of R$17 billion throughout 2022, with the aim of expanding the Free Market share in Brazil amid growing competitiveness.
Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com