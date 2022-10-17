Meta will know everything the user looks at inside the metaverse | wearables

Meta has included an unusual clause in the privacy policy for the new Meta Quest Pro virtual reality (VR) headset, announced last week. In the document there is an Eye Tracking Privacy Notice that will allow the device to use cameras to estimate the direction of the user’s gaze and “personalize experiences” and improve the device. While it doesn’t specify the topic in its Help Center on the device, it is likely that the technology will also be used to personalize ads within the metaverse, tracking those that the consumer’s gaze lingers on the longest – an indication of audience interest.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company also said it will place an eye icon on apps that support eye tracking, before the user downloads or purchases. If access is allowed, the app will receive the data captured by the gaze in real time, while the user is using Quest Pro.

Meta's Quest Pro will track where the user is looking

The bait for ads in the metaverse may be in facial expressions

Eye tracking can be enabled or disabled by the user. Despite this, it is unlikely to be left out when using the VR glasses, since its main function – according to the company – is to make eye contact and the avatar’s facial expressions more natural during virtual interactions with other people.

With the public constantly questioning the design of Meta’s avatars every time Mark Zuckerberg appears with his avatar, it’s possible that more detailed expressions will appeal to users using Horizon Worlds, the tech giant’s metaverse.

Another point to consider is that eye tracking will also allow the user to interact with virtual content based on where they are looking.

Quest Pro

How will eye tracking work?

According to Meta, if the user chooses to enable eye tracking on the headset in a specific app, the Quest Pro software will analyze infrared images of their eyes, called “raw image data”. In this way, the device will create an estimate of where the user’s gaze is while using VR, capturing what they call “gaze abstracted data”.

Meta states that “this estimation is done in real time on the device as the eyes move” and that the raw image data is deleted from the device once the abstracted gaze data is generated. It is possible to calibrate the gaze to give greater precision to the use, especially for users who have a vision problem. According to Big Tech “calibration data allows the software to correct eyeglasses, contact lenses and general software inaccuracies” for each eye. It states that this data is not shared with the apps and is stored only on the headset and can be deleted at any time.

Although the company’s claim to tracking data is divided between improving the facial expressions of its avatars and the personalized experience in its own and third-party applications, it is important to note that, so far, there are no ads in the metaverse created by Zuckerberg. . The addition of the feature is a signal to future investors. Recently, the company started allowing some content creators to monetize their time in Horizon Worlds by selling digital assets.

The Meta Quest 2 is the most popular model of virtual reality glasses on the market today

Meta’s Quest Pro completes the company’s portfolio of products designed for the metaverse, with its advanced features and high performance. The device is a sequel to the Oculus Quest 2 (released in 2020), but its market value is way above its big brother. While the Quest 2 is sold on Meta’s official store with a price starting at US$400 (or R$2,112 in current conversion), the Pro version of the virtual reality glasses arrives abroad for US$1,499 – around R$7,390. .