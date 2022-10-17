Microsoft reveals more modern preview of Windows 11… or the future Windows 12 – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

According to Windows Central, Microsoft may have “given the tongue” and revealed a never-before-seen image of the next version of its operating system. Internally called Next Valley, the possible successor to Windows 11 is not expected to arrive until 2024, but it seems that it is being developed in a very advanced way.

Windows 11 (Image: Guilherme Reis/Tecnoblog)

The image, or rather, the frame was captured by the most attentive eyes of those who were watching a presentation of Ignite 2022, Microsoft’s annual event. In it, you can see a more modern version of the interface.

The taskbar floats at the bottom and the system icons are at the top right. In addition, there is a search box, which also floats, in the middle and a weather widget in the upper left corner.

Questioned by readers, the journalist Zac Bowden revealed to have seen this “prototype design” before, making it clear that, yes, this could be an image of Microsoft’s next OS.

As the Redmond giant is in the early stages of developing Next Valley, Bowden says he has seen other test models. Still, sources reportedly told him that the interface shown yesterday “is representative of the goals […] that Microsoft hopes to achieve with the next version of Windows.”

More modern version of the system may not arrive in its final version (Image: Disclosure / Microsoft)

Microsoft seeks to make Windows universal

Bowden explains that the proposed design “aims to achieve a more touch-optimized interface without diminishing the experience for mouse and keyboard users.” In other words, Microsoft wants to make its OS compatible with any device, whether it’s a desktop, a laptop or a tablet.

Microsoft has struggled to strike a balance between touch and mouse users with earlier versions of Windows. Windows 8 was very touch-centric and Windows 10 […] on the mouse. Windows 11 tries to strike a balance, but it still leans more towards mouse input first and then touch input.

According to the journalist, the company works with some variations of this layout and also plans to update some elements that were not shown in Ignite, such as a new lock and login screen and a redesigned notification center.

For Bowden, it’s still too early to speculate on what Next Valley will look like. According to his bets, the system could be exactly the way it was shown, as Microsoft can completely change everything until they release the next version of the system.

