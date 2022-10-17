Military HoloLens poses risk to US soldiers

VATthe version of HoloLens for the US Army, is still far from being ready. In development since 2018, the Augmented Reality headset with specialized functions, including for combat situations, would fall short of the expectations of the Microsoftbut the military wants to adopt the gadget at all costs.

The project is frowned upon within the US government, as an audit concluded that the high command wants to shove the IVAS down the troops’ throats in what many consider clunky equipment. One tester even claimed, according to the website Business Insiderthat the current version could end up making the enemy’s job easier.

Let’s recap: originally, the HoloLens was going to be released as an end-user product, but because Microsoft was traumatized by the Kinect, a very powerful sensor that researchers adopted it en masse for being sold at a bargain price ($149), where ended up being employed in different roles than intended (gamers hated it), the headset’s focus was shifted to industry, education and, of course, developers developers.

Today, the “affordable” version of HoloLens, which in theory anyone can buy (aimed at companies and educational institutions, not the average Afghan), costs $3,500, a price fixed on purpose to keep the curious away from the product; the developer version can only be purchased upon approval of projects by Microsoft (no games), and the industrial version, for the factory floor, costs US$ 4,950.

Furthermore, the current incarnation of Kinect is a specialized sensor, also exclusive to development, unavailable to end users.

As the public and independent developers are no longer the audience that Microsoft wants, the solution was to chase large customers, and governments, especially the Armed Forces, rely on the cheat of infinite money at hand. The IVAS (Integrated Visual Augmentation System, or Integrated Visual Augmentation System in Portuguese) was presented as a specialized sensor similar to what the troops already use, with several added functions, as an “all in one”.

IVAS was supposed to provide night and thermal vision, as well as contextual information via Augmented Reality, and according to Microsoft, an “enhanced situational awareness” in order to “enable information sharing” via Azure Cloud Services, and decision making “in a variety of scenarios”, which includes combat situations.

The form of the contract, signed during Donald Trump’s administration, provides for the delivery of 120,000 units of the accessory in 10 years, at a cost of US$ 21.88 billion, under an OTA (Other Transaction Authority) regime. , which allows military authorities, such as the Army, to establish partnerships with companies for the joint development of technologies for military purposes.

The project has always faced resistance within Microsoft, in which employees are against the use of HoloLens, originally developed for educational applications, as a tool of war. However, CEO Satya Nadella kept to the schedule, and stated that the company would not deprive its technologies of “institutions that we (the people) elect in democracies, to protect the freedom we enjoy.”

Officially, the Redmond giant says that IVAS was developed especially for use in training and “to defend troops” in hostile environments, which can be understood as being used in real conflict situations, as it is theoretically capable of allowing soldiers can identify enemy troops from a distance, in different types of vision and with additional relevant information, depending on the situation.

That’s in theory. In practice, the HoloLens project is a mess, with disagreements between team members, which may or may not be related to IVAS; however, the Brazilian engineer Alex Kipman, leader of the original project and also the creator of Kinect, left Microsoft, under allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. According to sources, there was an internal recommendation that “no female employee, under any circumstances, should be left alone with Kipman”.

Microsoft would be ready to jump out of the Augmented Reality car, in which sources claim that plans for a HoloLens 3 have been canceled (the company denies), as it is too expensive hardware to keep up with the new wave, the Metaverse, this one focused on the user Final. Some say that the giant will partner with manufacturers, including Samsung, for them to respond for the hardware.

In this, the IVAS was more lost than a dog on a moving day. In October 2021, the project was stalled for, in theory, not meeting the Army’s expectations, but at the same time, the Department of Defense was conducting an audit (caution, PDF), the conclusion of which was that the high command was willing to adopt the headset anyway, regardless of the opinion of the most critical party, the troops, by ignoring the Soldier Focused Design (Soldier-Centered Design).

This concept, simple in its proposal, argues that the needs of troops should be prioritized in the development of new equipment; the Army and Microsoft would have considered soldiers’ suggestions for the first generation IVAS, which was basically the HoloLens by another name, but the command would not have defined criteria, and decided on account of how the project should be run.

The current impression of the Biden administration (which does not like big tech) is that the Army has thrown billions of taxpayer dollars in the trash, with unnecessary perfume in order to modernize for the sake of modernization, without considering whether the IVAS will be useful. , or not. Such a mindset had unpleasant consequences for the Navy, more than once.

Coming back to the HoloLens mess, Microsoft knew the headset wasn’t good enough, but the military forced its hand, saying “the tests were promising.” Well, it wasn’t like that.

A new Army report, to which the website Business Insider had access, corroborates Microsoft’s concerns, and provides interesting details. Not only is the current version of IVAS large and heavy, limiting soldiers’ mobility, but peripheral vision is impaired.

Enhancing Calm: The Augmented Reality headset emits a series of lights when in use, making it perfectly visible from hundreds of feet away. One tester was short and blunt about IVAS:

“This thing will end up killing us.”

In a note, Microsoft states that IVAS failed 4 of the 6 field evaluation tests that the company submitted to the device, and the general understanding is that the accessory is not good enough for use, if it ever will be ( probably not).

Of course, the Army doesn’t want to admit that it wasted money. According to Brigadier General Christopher D. Schneider, the IVAS “has been successful in most of the evaluation criteria” of the military, but that “some aspects” still need to be better worked out; according to a spokesperson, the corporation “remains committed” to the project, and that it “overall is considered successful”.

If the IVAS is indeed approved, this US Army position should last until such time as it comes into use in a current situation, and a US soldier becomes an easy target for an enemy combatant, with the headset lights giving away his position.

Source: Business Insider