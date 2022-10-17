Military Police say they would guarantee security to resume Sport x Vasco after invasion | Brazilian series b

In the summary, the referee Raphael Claus reported that the “environment was totally impossible for the practice of football”.

In the text, the corporation reiterates the decision to resume the duel in the remaining eight minutes and highlights the “batch ready” action of the Shock Battalion’s effective staff to contain the general confusion. In all, 485 military police officers were assigned.

“The PM reiterates that it guaranteed the security of the continuity of the match, but the arbitration opted for the end of the game”, says the text.

– When the invasion of the field, military police officers from the Shock Battalion, immediately acted to curb the fact, making the fans return to the stands, ensuring the safety of the players, technical commissions, arbitration and other professionals present – added the note. of the PM.

Sport fans break down the gate of the stands and try to invade Ilha

After the invasion, six people were referred to the Fan Police Station – one for possession of narcotics and five for involvement in acts of vandalism, threats and disobedience.

Even ensuring proper security, the position of the Military Police clashes with what Raphael Claus’ summary says. The referee of the match explained that the game was closed because the atmosphere of Ilha do Retiro was “totally impossible for the practice of football”.

In the confusion, say, one of the access gates from the stands to the field was broken into by the crowd. Two civil firefighters, scheduled for the game’s operation, were kicked and punched for trying to contain the riot, reporting to the Civil Police.

Read the PM’s note in full.

The Military Police informs that it launched 485 military police officers in the Sport x Vasco da Gama game, which took place this Sunday afternoon (16), on Ilha do Retiro, of which 180 police officers were from the Shock Police Battalion, exclusively for security in the internal area. of the stadium, in order to act in case of any difficulty on the part of the private security hired by the club.

After the invasion of the field, policing was reinforced with teams from the Itinerant Tactical Support Group (GATI) and two aircraft from the Air Tactical Group (GTA).

06 people were referred to the Torcedor Police Station, one for possession of narcotics and five for involvement in acts of vandalism, invasion of the field, disobedience and threat.