Mother accuses teacher of cutting teenage daughter’s eyelashes

Reproduction/The Sun 10.16.2022 Mom complains teacher cuts student’s eyelashes

A mother was furious after she found out that a teacher cut the false eyelashes her daughter wore during a class at Harris Academy Beckenham in south east London, England. Martina Cantor, 37, said the teenager was still a laughing stock to her peers.

According to an interview with The Sun, the mother said that teachers took scissors to cut her daughter’s eyelashes after realizing they were glued to her real lashes.

“The teachers didn’t notify me that they were unhappy, or ask Rhenne to take them off when she got home. They just cut it off leaving them all completely different lengths,” she commented.

Martina explained to the report that her daughter wears false eyelashes because the natural ones are “very minimal” and that helped her gain more confidence. In any case, she made it clear that the increase is minimal and that the false ones are a little bigger than the real ones.

“Rhenne is at an age where she is trying to find herself, and she and her friends are experimenting with the new trend. Other girls have also used it at school, but nothing has happened,” he said. “Later, one of her friends said ‘what happened to your eyelashes?’ She was made fun of by her friends and embarrassed. Now it has affected her confidence,” she pointed out.

Martina claims she went to the school after the incident and asked to speak with the staff involved and the school said it was investigating the case and apologized for what happened.