Motorola Moto E22s arrives on October 17, know what to expect – Tudo em Tecnologia

Motorola is preparing to officially launch a new entry-level smartphone, the Moto E22s. With basic features, the device will initially arrive in India on October 17th. And now, its main specs have been listed on the company’s official website.

According to information from the source, the Moto E22s will feature a 6.5-inch touchscreen. The HD+ resolution is low and may annoy some, but Motorola has tried to get around this by including support for a 90 Hz refresh rate.

The #motoe22s features a speedy 90Hz refresh rate that helps you swipe, scroll and switch seamlessly between apps. Enjoy expansive visuals on the 6.5” IPS LCD screen. Stay tuned as it launches 17th October on @flipkart and other leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 14, 2022

Like other models from the brand, the Moto E22s will include an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling. At the rear, it will feature a 16MP main camera alongside a 2MP secondary sensor. In addition, it will come out of the box with the Android 12 system.

In terms of hardware, the device should include a G37 chip, even seen in the already released Moto G22. It is expected to also bring 4GB of RAM, 64GB of native storage and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. In addition, it will have a P2 input for headphones and a USB-C input for charging.