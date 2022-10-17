Motorola Moto X40 has Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and first specs revealed

As the chipset will be presented on November 15, most likely the Moto X40 will hit the market at the end of the month or even in early December. With that, he won’t be one of the first to use the Qualcomm platform.

According to the leaker, the Moto X40 is expected to be announced in November or December, with the The device’s processor will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 .

The Motorola Moto X40 line is already being prepared for official launch in China. The information was commented on by the well-known and trusted Digital Chat Station after conversations with people working in the brand’s supply chain.

Another detail revealed by DCS is that the Moto X40 must count with 50 MP main rear cameraand the others are 50 MP ultrawide and 2 MP depth.

That is, something very similar to what we already have in the Moto X30 line. Finally, the device has already passed through 3C with the number XT2301-5 and the regulatory agency has made it clear that the device supports 68W fast charging.

DCS believes that Motorola should also deliver 125W technology in the Moto X40 line, but that should be reserved for the Ultra model.

As the manufacturer has not commented on the matter, it is necessary to remember that everything should be considered as just another market rumor.

What do you think of the Moto X40’s first specs? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.