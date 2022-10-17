Movies that did well at the box office, but you think they flopped

Hollywood’s obsession with billionaire box office is nothing new. The high investment in films based on major intellectual properties and unending franchises, by the way, is nothing more than a strategy by major studios to appeal to the largest possible audience and raise ever greater amounts. This shot, however, often backfires and some titles become financially disappointing, either for their quality or for ineffective marketing.

On the other hand, there are those films that manage to make a good deal of money for their respective studios, although the mixed reception from critics and the public makes them considered commercial failures. Below, we recall some productions that, even classified as flopsyielded a reasonable box office – check it out: