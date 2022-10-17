Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor Should Definitely Return in Secret Wars

The Marvel Secret Wars comics have the answer to how the MCU can bring back Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor without undoing the ending of Love & Thunder.

Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor Died at the End of Thor: Love and Thunderstill Jane Foster could return in Avengers: secret wars in a way that follows the comics while preserving its Thor 4 bow. after jumping Thor: Ragnarok and leaving the MCU for seven years, Natalie Portman returned to Thor: Love and Thunder now with a much more exciting role. Still, Jane Foster love and thunder The story was very standalone, but that doesn’t mean Natalie Portman can’t return to the MCU.

While the idea that any character could return across the multiverse has been Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s standard response when it comes to MCU actors reprising their roles, a variant of Mighty Thor in secret wars it would make a lot of sense. Inside the 2015 secret wars comics, a version of Jane Foster from the multiverse, who is also Thor in her universe, infiltrates Doctor Doom’s Thor Corps. The Thor Corps was an elite team assembled by Doctor Doom made up of a group of warriors who were worthy of lifting Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. Whereas the MCU introduced the concept of Jane Foster as Mighty Thor so close to her next iteration of secret warsit wouldn’t be surprising if Avengers: secret wars adapts the Thor Corps and brings back Natalie Portman as a multiversal variant of Jane Foster.

Multiversal Mighty Thor in Secret Wars would honor the ending of Love & Thunder

An issue with bringing Jane Foster back to the MCU afterwards Thor: Love and Thunder is that it would run the risk of undoing the impact of the film. Jane Foster sacrificed herself at the end of love and thundera cathartic ending, as the film had already established Jane Foster’s cancer diagnosis. love and thunder he rightly avoided giving Jane Foster’s cancer a science-fiction explanation, as many had speculated, an effort that could be undone if Jane returned as if nothing had happened.

While the MCU is used to recounting deaths or finding alternate ways to bring a character back, Jane Foster love and thunder story does not ask for the Loki treatment. That said, the MCU can easily revisit Natalie Portman’s portrayal of Jane Foster/Mighty Thor thanks to the multiverse. By introducing a variant of Jane Foster in secret warsMarvel would be following the comics and paying homage love and thunders’ ending.

Jane Foster’s Return in Secret Wars Depends on MCU’s Doctor Doom Plans

While the MCU rarely makes individual adaptations of the comics when it comes to big arcs like Age of Ultron or Civil War, Jane Foster’s return across the multiverse would only work if Doctor Doom was in it. Avengers: secret wars. Even though the multiverse allows all versions of all characters to appear, there must be strong reasoning behind every cameo and unexpected return. For Mighty Thor, the perfect explanation would be the Thor Corps, which can only be adapted into the MCU if Doctor Doom is somehow involved.

Considering how the Loki is already toying with the idea of ​​multiversal versions of the Sons of Odin, the MCU has all the setup needed to adapt Thor Corps. Jane Foster as Mighty Thor is too interesting a concept not to revisit, but only if it doesn’t. Thor: Love and ThunderIt’s finishing. That’s why a Avengers: secret wars Thor Corps’ version would be the best way to bring Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster back.