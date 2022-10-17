NATO launches nuclear deterrent exercises amid tensions with Russia – News

Admin 23 hours ago News Leave a comment 1 Views

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) began its regular nuclear deterrent exercises on Monday (17), in a context of tensions with Russia over veiled threats to use Moscow’s atomic weapons to defend its territory.

The military alliance insisted it was “recurring and routine training” that will last until October 30, and that it had been planned before Moscow invaded Ukraine in February. So it’s not related to the current situation.


The exercise includes B-52 long-range bombers. In total, around 60 aircraft will perform training flights over Belgium, the UK and the North Sea.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg rejected any call for the exercise to be canceled after Russian President Vladimir Putin stepped up his nuclear rhetoric.


“It would be a very wrong signal if we suddenly canceled a long-planned routine exercise due to the war in Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said last week.

NATO says it has not detected any change in Russia’s nuclear posture, despite the Russian government’s harsher language.

Amid political tensions, US and Russian soldiers pose together for photos in Syria


Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Australia disregards Jerusalem and recognizes Tel Aviv as Israel’s capital

Israelis regarded the decision as hasty, while the Palestinian Authority celebrated the conquest. AHMAD GHARABLI …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved