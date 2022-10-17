NATO launches nuclear deterrent exercises amid tensions with Russia – News

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) began its regular nuclear deterrent exercises on Monday (17), in a context of tensions with Russia over veiled threats to use Moscow’s atomic weapons to defend its territory.

The military alliance insisted it was “recurring and routine training” that will last until October 30, and that it had been planned before Moscow invaded Ukraine in February. So it’s not related to the current situation.





The exercise includes B-52 long-range bombers. In total, around 60 aircraft will perform training flights over Belgium, the UK and the North Sea.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg rejected any call for the exercise to be canceled after Russian President Vladimir Putin stepped up his nuclear rhetoric.





“It would be a very wrong signal if we suddenly canceled a long-planned routine exercise due to the war in Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said last week.

NATO says it has not detected any change in Russia’s nuclear posture, despite the Russian government’s harsher language.

