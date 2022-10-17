Netflix announces feature to transfer profile; see how it works

Netflix has announced the launch of the Profile Transfer feature, this Monday (17). According to the streaming service, the feature allows users migrate the profile to start a new account on the platform, including history, My List and personalized recommendations.

“People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your experience should remain the same.”

The new Netflix functionality will be released soon in some countries.Source: Netflix/Disclosure

How will Netflix Profile Transfer work?

The new Profile Transfer feature will soon be available from the Netflix homepage menu on computers and apps. Then, the person must follow the platform’s guidelines to migrate the profile settings to another account.

The streaming service informs you that you will be able to turn the feature on or off in your account settings. Furthermore, the procedure can be done at any time by users.

“No matter what’s going on, let the profile be a constant in your changing life so you can sit back, relax and continue watching where you left off,” concludes the announcement announcement of the new role.

Netflix mentions that Profile Transfer was a feature frequently requested by subscribers around the world. The novelty will be rolled out gradually in some countries and users will receive an email notifying them when the feature is available on their account.