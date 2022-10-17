Neymar decides after Mbappé’s pass, PSG beats Olympique de Marseille and shoots in the lead of the Frenchman

With Neymar’s goal, PSG beat Olympique de Marseille 1-0 and shot ahead of the Frenchman

In classic French, better for the PSG. This Sunday (16), the Paris team won the Olympique de Marseille 1-0, in the Parc des Princes, for the 11th round of the French Championship.

Messi returned to the team after recovering from injury, and Neymar swung the nets after a sugary pass from Mbappe.

While the Paris team entered the field defending the leadership of the competition, Marseille sought triumph precisely to touch their rival.

The 1st half of the classic was largely dominated by PSG. The team put pressure on from the opening minutes and forced goalkeeper Pau López to make great saves.

At 35, Messi just didn’t open the scoring in a free-kick, because he stopped at the crossbar. In the throw, the ball still bounced in the small area and almost entered.

From so much pressure, the Paris team finally scored. In stoppage time, Mbappé played just as well for Neymar, who hit a plate in the corner, with no chance for Pau López.

Marseille came back better for the 2nd half. 53 just didn’t equalize, because Donnarumma appeared to make two great saves almost in a row. At 4, Mbemba beat Marquinhos in the marking and hit the goal, but the Italian goalkeeper sent it to a corner. Afterwards, Sánchez kicked and shirt 99 defended with his right leg.

Soon after, PSG started to bet on counterattacks, while Marseille kept the ball at their feet, but found it difficult to arrive with danger.

Until at 26, the The weather heated up in the Parc des Princes after Gigot was expelled for pushing Neymar. The PSG players were very angry and went for the defender. Neymar was lying on the lawn feeling his foot, but returned to play after medical attention.

With one more player, the home team managed the advantage in the final twenty minutes. At 34, Messi tried a cavadinha on the exit of Pau López, but the ball went over the crossbar.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, PSG shot to the lead with 29 spots, three more than the Lorient, second place. Marseille appears in 4thwith 23.

Did they make up?

After all the controversies involving Kylian Mbappé and Neymar in recent days, the duo was decisive in the victory of the Paris team. According to information from the French press, the Brazilian would be convinced that the Brazilian would have asked for his departure from the club, which damaged an already troubled relationship between the two..

However, on the field, everything indicates that peace has been made. After Mbappé’s pass, Neymar hit the net and the two celebrate with Messi.

Sorry: Gigot

The Marseille defender gave Neymar a violent tackle in the 26th minute and was sent off.

Messi with ‘ugly face’

The Argentine returned to the field this Sunday (16) after missing the team due to a calf problem. However, he did not like to be substituted in the final stage at the option of coach Christophe Galtier.

next games

PSG returns to the field on Friday (21) to face ajaccioaway from home, at 16:00 (Brasília time), for the 12th round of Ligue 1, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+. Marseille face the lenson Saturday at the same time.

Datasheet

PSG 1 x 0 Olympique de Marseille

GOALS: Neymar (44′ of Q1)

PSG: Donnarumma; Danilo Pereira (Mukiele), Marquinhos, Hakimi and Bernat; Verratti, Vitinha and Fabián Ruiz; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar (Soler). Coach: Christophe Galtier

MARSEILLE OLYMPIQUE: Stick Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Bailly (Gigot) and Balerdi; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout and Guendouzi; Nuno Tavares, Harit and Sanchez. Coach: Igor Tudor