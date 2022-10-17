Neymar goes to trial in Barcelona and is released due to fatigue

With just a month to go before the World Cup in Qatar, Brazilian star Neymar is now playing an uncomfortable “match” in Barcelona, ​​where the trial began for irregularities in his controversial signing by the Catalan club nearly a decade ago.

The PSG player, who left Barça in 2017 in a millionaire signing by the French club, arrived in court alongside his parents, also sued in the case. They stayed in the dock. Later, according to the Spanish press, Neymar’s defense asked the court for the athlete to be released from the session because yesterday’s match between PSG and Olympique de Marseille ended at 23:00 (local time) and the player still passed the anti-doping control, which which made him sleep very late.

The judges complied with the request. “Mr. Da Santos Silva Jr. was scoring a goal and I was already in bed,” said the court’s president, Judge José Manuel del Amo, who added that the player could leave the venue “because he was doing his duties as a your profession”.

Neymar and his mother, Nadine, left around 12:00 (7:30 GMT), while Neymar senior left an hour later. The newspaper El Diario reported that it is not known why the player’s parents were also released before the end of the session.

The extensive judicial saga provoked by the transfer of Neymar in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona has a new chapter in a court in the Spanish city, with the beginning of the judgment of the action presented seven years ago by the DIS group, a fund that owned part of the economic rights of the athlete when he was a promising striker for the São Paulo club.

Neymar, who from November 20 will lead Brazil’s team at the Qatar World Cup, is accused of the crime of corporate corruption by the Public Ministry, which asks for two years in prison and the payment of a fine of 10 million euros.

Alongside the PSG player, his parents are also prosecuted, former presidents of FC Barcelona Sandro Rosell – for whom the MP is asking for five years in prison for corruption and fraud – and Josep Maria Bartomeu, as well as the former president of Santos Odílio. Rodrigues Son.

Neymar arrives for trial in Barcelona, ​​Spain Image: Pau BARRENA / AFP

The other defendants are three legal entities: FC Barcelona, ​​Santos FC and the company founded by Neymar’s parents to manage his career.

All have been summoned to the first of seven trial hearings, which are expected to run through October 31.

According to the initial schedule, Neymar’s testimony is scheduled for this Friday (October 21) or next Friday (28), like the other accused individuals. But the document does not indicate whether he will testify in person.

“I know that we are in the middle of the French Championship and in the middle of the Champions League, I looked at the calendar and I know that, when there are games, we will try to find the best and most viable solution”, added judge José Manuel del Amo.

secret pre-agreement

Before that, another much-anticipated testimony will take place, when Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez will testify tomorrow by videoconference to explain, at the request of DIS, how the pre-agreement signed in secret between Barça and the player in 2011 influenced the market.

FC Barcelona initially announced that the signing of Neymar cost 57.1 million euros (40 million for the family and 17.1 for Santos), but the Spanish court calculated that the operation cost at least 83 million euros. .

For DIS – a sports investment fund that belonged to the Brazilian supermarket group Sonda -, Barça, Neymar and later Santos allied themselves to hide the real value of the operation through other contracts that were left out.

The company, which acquired 40% of the player’s economic rights in 2009, received 6.8 million euros of the 17.1 million officially paid to the Brazilian club.

“Neymar Júnior, with the connivance of his parents and FC Barcelona, ​​and its leaders at the time, and Santos FC (…) defrauded the legitimate economic interests of DIS”, said Paulo Nasser, the company’s lawyer, who denounces that the player’s rights “were not sold to the highest bidder”.

As it considers itself doubly harmed, both for not having received its share of the real transfer and for the exclusivity contract signed by Neymar and Barça – which prevented other clubs from disputing the signing of the striker – the DIS fund asks for the refund of the 35 million euros that you calculate you have lost.

As a private charge, the group asks for five years in prison for the player, Rosell and Bartomeu, in addition to millionaire fines.

Neymar’s lawyers argue, however, that the client did not commit any crime, since the 40 million euros corresponded to a “bonus of legal and customary hiring in the football market”, and question whether Spain has the legal competence to the case.