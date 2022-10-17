Neymar will be tried from this Monday for transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013 | international football

As of this Monday, the Spanish court begins to judge another lawsuit over alleged irregularities in the transfer of Neymar from Santos to Barcelona, ​​completed in 2013 after two years of negotiation.

The Brazilian company DIS, which at the time owned part of the player’s economic rights, accuses Neymar, his parents and managers of both Santos and Barcelona of hiding values ​​from the negotiation to harm her in the transfer.

In addition, the Spanish Public Ministry also accuses three legal entities (Barcelona, ​​Santos and the company NN Consultoria, owned by the player’s parents) of irregularities, in addition to former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell.

1 of 2 Neymar on arrival at the trial in Barcelona — Photo: Josep Lago/AFP Neymar on arrival at the trial in Barcelona – Photo: Josep Lago/AFP

The accused deny having committed the irregularities of which they are accused. In a video distributed by Neymar’s official channels, Brazilian and Spanish lawyers hired by the player refute the accusations by DIS and the Spanish MP.

In addition to millionaire fines, the accusations made by DIS and the Spanish prosecutor’s office call for a five-year prison term for the player, now at PSG, and administrative punishment for Neymar and Rosell’s father.

The sale of Neymar by Santos to Barcelona was announced in May 2013 for 17.1 million euros. This was the amount paid by the Catalan club to the Brazilian. DIS owned 40% of the athlete’s economic rights, a business modality that was allowed at the time and was banned by FIFA in 2016. For this slice, the company received 6.84 million euros.

Later, however, Barcelona themselves revealed that the transaction cost 57 million euros. The difference of almost 40 million euros was paid to the company N&N (acronym for Neymar and Nadine, parents of the player). A court battle began. And an investigation found that the transaction total was even higher: €86.2 million.

2 of 2 Neymar and his father sitting on the dock in Barcelona — Photo: Josep Lago/AFP Neymar and his father sitting on the dock in Barcelona – Photo: Josep Lago/AFP

This amount included payments for friendlies to be played by Barcelona and Santos, preemptive rights for young athletes from the Santos base, agreements between Barcelona and the Instituto Neymar Jr Foundation, image rights, gloves for Neymar and commissions for agents.

In the lawsuit that will be judged from this Monday, DIS argues that these were maneuvers made to reduce the value of its share of the business.

– Neymar’s rights were not sold to the highest bidder. Neymar, his parents and the directors of the two clubs betrayed the trust of the Sonda brothers, who invested in the player – declared the company’s lawyer, Paulo Nasser, at a press conference held in Spain last Friday.

DIS bought 40% of Neymar’s rights in 2009, when he was 17, for €2 million. If the negotiation between the two clubs – without the other contracts – had been closed at 86.2 million euros, the company would have invoiced 34.5 million euros.

The accusation against the player, his relatives and the directors is of “private corruption”, a crime that only came into existence in Spain in 2014. And that until today does not exist in the Brazilian Penal Code.

This is Neymar’s main line of defense. It is the argument of the lawyers hired by the player and his family to defend them.