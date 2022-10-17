Notorious Inventor of Fake News, American Conspiracyist Sentenced to Pay $1 Billion | Fantastic

Alex Jones is possibly America’s greatest conspiracyist. For nearly 30 years, he’s been spewing tons of paranoia onto the radio and the internet. He even presented, with absolutely no evidence, a gel that would kill Covid-19 “at close range”. The FDA, the American Anvisa, warned against quackery and warned that Alex Jones had 48 hours to stop deceiving the public. The fake cure caused Facebook, Apple, Spotify, YouTube and Twitter to cancel his pages.

But Donald Trump has become a channel of communication. The then American president declared that the reputation of Alex Jones was “incredible” and even does not get tired of spreading the same conspiracy theories.

Lunatics believe Alex Jones without him providing evidence. But the giant leap of inhumanity was Sandy Hook. He shouted that the massacre at this Connecticut school never happened, and spread on more than 100 radio stations that it was all an act by groups in favor of disarmament.

Sandy Hook’s families took the lie to the dock: they also did not accept the murder of the memory of their 20 children – between 6 and 7 years old – and six employees of their school.

Over three weeks of hearings, Alex Jones missed sessions to do lives. He filmed himself watching the trial that he said was bought by China or South Africa. The defiant look faded in the face of a surprise: the families’ lawyers revealed that the defense inadvertently sent them all the text messages the defendant exchanged in recent years, proving his lies in court.

The claim for damages was at least $500 million. Alex Jones’ own attorney called the client a “despicable human being” but argued that a compensation of hundreds of millions of dollars would be absurd. The families’ attorney agreed that the claim was astronomical, but argued that it represented only a fraction of what Alex Jones made from a lying machine.

The jury disagreed with the half-billion dollar damages. In fact, he thought only twice as much would help cover the slander, defamation, and emotional distress. The victims’ lawyers declared that the jury had recovered for everyone something that has been bleeding in recent decades: decency and humanity.

The conspiracy theorist warned that he has filed for bankruptcy protection and that he has no money to give to anyone. Alex Jones even launched a crowdfunding to fund his channel, before returning to the house he rented with a pool and tennis court, according to the New York Times. Watch the full report in the video above.

