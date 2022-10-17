Nubank starts “street mode” function test, which guarantees more security to the user

Last Thursday (13), Nubank announced that it will test the “Street Mode”, a security feature that allows customers to restrict transactions that can be carried out on the app while they are away from home. In this way, users will be able to set limits for transactions through Pix, TED or boleto.

street mode

In short, the function can be activated with one click. In addition, the customer will be able to determine a secure Wi-Fi network and also the maximum transaction amount when connected outside of it. Nubank’s objective is to protect the account from criminals after robberies and theft, for example.

According to the digital bank, at first, the tests will be carried out with a group of customers, starting in the next few days. Thus, the results will form the basis for the more comprehensive release soon.

Other Nubank security tools

In addition, Nubank stated that the new functionality will be part of a series of other security tools that it makes available, such as scam warning, multifactor authentication and artificial intelligence models. There is also real-time proof-of-life facial biometrics.

In addition, Nubank also launched a call center, which can be accessed through the blog, SOS Nu, which has educational content on fraud.

“Innovation is in Nubank’s DNA. Our challenge is to provide customers with peace of mind, avoiding and solving their pain, always staying one step ahead. In light of current public safety issues, prevention is more important than ever,” said Cristina Junqueira, co-founder and CEO of Nubank in Brazil. “Street Mode is an innovative, intuitive and simple feature, and another layer of protection in the very robust system we already have,” she added.

Currently, Nubank has 70 million customers. The majority – 66.4 million of them – are in Brazil.