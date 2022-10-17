Nubank with OPEN DOORS! Fintech opens new job openings; see how to participate

Nubank informs the opening of new job openings, in the state of São Paulo, for professionals of different specialties.

Focusing on technology and human resources, the bank made the online registration available for candidates interested in working at Nubank.

The list of vacancies is distributed in different specialties within each area. Salaries and more details are available on the specific Nubank page.

List of open opportunities

Software Engineer – Exclusively for People with Disabilities (PWD);

Systems Engineer (DevOps);

Technology Manager;

Data Specialist – Exclusive Vacancy for Women;

Lead Data Engineer Person;

Diversity – Inclusion of the Black Community;

Diversity – Inclusion of People with Disabilities;

Market Risk Analyst – Brokerage;

IT Risk SOX Governance Senior Analyst

Operational Risk Data Analyst.

Senior Technical Writer;

Software engineer;

Investor Relations Analyst;

Product manager;

Product Manager, Technician – Platform Teams;

Operational Efficiency and Process Engineering Squad Manager;

Specialist in Compliance Tests;

Senior Staff Product Designer;

Senior Manager of UX Design;

UX Manager; Blockchain Security Engineer;

Senior IT Systems Engineer;

Public Policy Analyst;

Jud Orders Leader;

Lead Data Engineer;

Senior IT Systems Analyst.

How to apply for vacancies?

Anyone interested can access the official website of Nubank to register for the desired vacancy.

About Nubank

Nubank is a pioneering Brazilian startup company in the financial services segment, operating as a credit card and fintech operator with operations in Brazil, headquartered in São Paulo and founded on May 6, 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible. In 2021, the company had 6,075 employees.