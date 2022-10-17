Nuclear escalation in Ukraine’s war depends on Putin’s instinct for self-preservation; read analysis

The risk of the conflict in Ukraine evolve into a nuclear war is what most haunts the world. The apprehension will be fed this week, with the start of the annual military exercises of the nato and gives Russiaboth involving the use of nuclear weapons.

NATO soldiers expressed fears that the Russians would take advantage of the maneuvers to fire tactical nuclear missiles against Ukrainian targets. Despite knowing that the Russian propaganda machine will interpret the NATO exercises as proof of hostile intentions against Russia, the alliance has decided to go ahead with them, to demonstrate that the Kremlin’s nuclear blackmail does not deter it.

In the face of the combined ability to decimate humanity, the discussion about the use of the nuclear arsenal follows its own logic. The doctrine reserves the role of deterrence, with the containment effect enhanced by strategic ambiguity: not letting the adversary know under what circumstances a country would use them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin Photograph: Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik/Kremlin via AP

The president Emmanuel Macron broke this effect by stating to the TV France 2on Wednesday, that the France would not respond to a Russian nuclear attack against Ukraine with nuclear weapons, because its territory would not be threatened. In addition to being reckless, the guarantee is debatable. The radiation could indeed reach France.

only nuclear power in the European Union, France is a member of NATO, but not of its nuclear mechanism, and is not participating in this week’s exercises. NATO has the United States it’s the UK on nuclear containment. But the planned reaction does involve conventional weapons.

In an interview with CNNthe president Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he doesn’t think Vladimir Putin will make use of the nuclear arsenal. He considers the Russian president a “rational” actor, who has “significantly miscalculated” in invading Ukraine.

The obvious question is whether Putin would get it wrong again. THE Crimea could drive him to an impulsive act. He conquered the peninsula in 2014 and losing it, after the deaths of tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, would be a huge political setback.

Putin signaled on Friday to do what I indicated in last Sunday’s column: gradually disengage from Ukraine. Despite the defeats on the ground, he stated that no more need for “massive” attacks nor to go ahead with the mobilization of Russian soldiers. That, after the Russia’s crushing condemnation in the General Assembly gives UN and the internal tensions created by the mobilization.

The scenario remains dependent on the Russian president’s instinct for self-preservation. That’s why the West feels it needs to act decisively.