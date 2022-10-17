Of course, he doesn’t even want to know and launches a plan that gives free internet

Prezão Free is a new free plan from Claro. Thus, the novelty will give the user the opportunity to watch videos and earn coins, in which it will be possible to exchange for internet, days of call and unlimited SMS. It is worth noting that currently, only Claro customers in the prepaid modality are eligible to participate.

In this way, the plan tends to help as many Brazilians as possible access the internet in Brazil. So far, the app is only available for the Android system.

Who can join Prezão Claro?

First of all, Prezão Free is Claro’s first completely free mobile plan. Thus, the application is available to all prepaid Claro customers who have the Android system. In addition, it is worth noting that those who have an iPhone will not be covered by this initiative.

It is only possible to purchase the plan with a SIM card from the operator. That is, if the person has another operator and wants to participate, just buy a chip and participate in the app and, for free, win some prizes.

How to join?

To join the plan, the customer must install the Prezão Free app through the Google Play Store and enter their prepaid number. Therefore, new customers with the operator’s chip must wait 24 hours to access the application.

After that, just enter the same login and password to access the Minha Claro platform or request registration to receive login and password. Therefore, this is a simple procedure, as soon as the application is available, the user must participate in some activities.

Such activities include earning coins, called Claro Moedas, and then exchanging them for prizes.

How to use coins?

To redeem the benefits, the customer must exchange their coins for internet packages, unlimited SMS to any operator and calls to customers who have a Claro number.