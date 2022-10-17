Olivia Wilde dumped her fiance Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles, says nanny

After falling in love with Harry Styles on the set of “Don’t Worry Honey”, Olivia Wilde reportedly dumped her fiancé Jason Sudeikis. According to the former nanny of the director’s children, in an interview with the Daily Mail, the hitherto fiance was devastated by the news and the breakup.

Despite the famous having told Vanity Fair that her romance with Jason Sudeikis had ended a long time before she met the singer, the former nanny said that she ended the relationship with her fiance a few weeks after she began shooting the film with the ex-member of One Direction.

Olivia Wilde and “Ted Lasso” star began dating in 2011, got engaged two years later, and are now parents to Otis and Daisy. According to the couple’s ex-nanny, the two seemed to have a good relationship, which began to suffer with the start of filming for “Don’t Worry, Honey”.

The former employee says that the director’s passion for Harry Styles was “clear”. Once, when she went to take Daisy to her mother’s work, she described her looking “giddy and laughing around him”.

In November, Olivia Wilde moved into the Paramour Estate Hotel and, on the 8th, broke off her relationship with Jason Sudeikis. The ex-nanny remembers that it was due to covid-19, but when she returned from her break, she saw the actor crying in the house.

“After I got the kids ready, Jason went upstairs and was having a coffee. He was crying, saying ‘she left us’. I didn’t know what to say. He was just crying and saying he was going to get her back and that he loved her. . He was so heartbroken,” he said in the interview.

It then added that the actor recounted details of how the woman abandoned him, announcing that she had kissed Harry Styles at one of the dinner parties in Palm Springs, where the production was being filmed.

In the interview with the Daily Mail, the former nanny commented that Jason Sudeikis was so disappointed that he even stopped Olivia Wilde from meeting Harry Styles. According to her, the actor lay under her car to delay her.

With the situation taking on greater proportions and increasing her involvement, the former employee resigned, but informed that she would stay until the former couple found another nanny for the children. However, after Jason Sudeikis learned that she had contacted Olivia Wilde, he reportedly fired her.