On the other hand, Shaq defends Draymond Green by punching Jordan Poole

Draymond Green became the target of intense criticism after assault a fellow cast member during a training session Golden State Warriors. But not everyone believes that the star should be “attacked” by the unfortunate episode. There are, in fact, those who came out in defense of the experienced pivot. the idol Shaquille O’Nealthe popular “Shaq”, says that Green should not be publicly shooed away by the punch in Jordan Poole.

“All people messing with Draymond should, first of all, take care of their problems. You have no idea what you’re talking about because you have no idea what high-level sports competition is. Just stop, because it happens all the time. It really happens! So, just shut up and be fans”, fired the veteran, in the latest episode of his podcast.

reports of fights within casts, indeed, are informally common. So for Shaq, the only difference in the case of Green’s punching Poole is the video leak. “People think sports are cool, so everyone should get along. But it’s not like that. Steve Kerrfor example, only gained the respect of Michael Jordan after getting out of hand. And I admit that I have punched a lot of people as a player”, he revealed.

the pivot walked away voluntarily and then returned to the team punished only with a fine. the lack of a punishment The most significant one, at first, provoked criticism among fans on social networks. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, from ESPNthe idol’s possible absence from last season’s title award ceremony avoided a suspension.

One of the speculations about the assault, as soon as the news broke, was that Poole had returned from vacation with different behavior. Multiple players have denied the rumor, but Shaq isn’t convinced. His experience, by the way, suggests that this version is very close to the facts. Success can go to some athletes’ heads, and with that, stars need to command respect.

“When you win a title, the supporting actors come back with a different attitude. This is even more true, by the way, if they are guys who played an important role in the conquest. Jordan certainly had a big role. So they arrive trying to reassess the hierarchy of things. Normal. But only three stars are at the top of this chain: Draymond, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson”, nailed the NBA legend.

Shaq’s bet on what happened, then, is very simple. Poole became bold, and so Green was forced to put things back together. “My guess is that Jordan got bold because of the extension who would receive. And so Draymond had to spring into action to deliver a message. This happens all the time within teams.”

