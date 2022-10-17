Operation Acolhida welcomes almost 85,000 Venezuelans in Brazil

Through Operation Acolhida, almost 85,000 Venezuelans have already been relocated to cities in the Brazil. The federal government initiative welcomes citizens fleeing the poverty generated by the dictatorship led by the socialist Nicolas Maduro in the neighboring country.

This contingent was relocated to around 900 municipalities in the country. In 2022 alone, Operation Acolhida moved around 18,000 Venezuelans.

Of the total, approximately 90% traveled to Brazil in family groups. The rest reached the border alone. Most of the refugees settled in the States of the Southern Region.

The most expressive population was for Santa Catarina (16 thousand). Paraná appears having received the second highest number: 14.6 thousand. And Rio Grande do Sul, in third place, welcomed almost 13,000 citizens.

Curitiba, capital of Paraná, appears in first place in Operação Acolhida among the cities that received Venezuelans: 5,500. Manaus (AM) is in the second position: 5.3 thousand.

Operation Acolhida’s strategy aims to provide emergency assistance to Venezuelan refugees and migrants who enter Brazil through the border with Roraima. In this way, the Brazilian government organizes arrival, migratory regularization, immunization against diseases and seeking social and economic insertion. The action includes support in the search for employment and housing.

According to United Nations estimates, more than 5 million people have been forced to leave Venezuela in search of better living conditions in recent years. Brazil is one of the five most sought after destinations by citizens of the neighboring country.

Poverty in Venezuela

Currently, 94.5% of the Venezuelan population lives below the poverty line. Inflation in 2020 was almost 3,000% and in 2021, just under 700%. Projected inflation for 2022 is 114% per year. The minimum wage is U$S 39 (including U$S 10 of food allowance). There is a shortage in supermarkets, and the main multinational companies in the world have left the territory, due to legal and social insecurity.

Last year, Venezuelans lost an average of 10 kilos of their weight due to hunger — there are testimonies of citizens who ate animals from zoos and dogs from the streets.

