Organization denies prostitution of Venezuelans in place visited by Bolsonaro

Paulo Henrique Moraes, representative of Cáritas, an organization of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) that in Brasília has helped Venezuelan refugees, denied any type of prostitution activity among those that the organization helps. He spoke to the press this Sunday (10/16) at the headquarters of the Catholic group.

“We are unaware of this practice here. All the Venezuelans we serve here in terms of assistance and guaranteeing their rights, all of them are people who seek to undertake, to work. Most are single women, others are married, from family. All without this practice, on the contrary, seek to live their lives in an integral way”, she pointed out.

The Venezuelans mentioned by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the Paparazzi Rubro-Negro podcast last Friday (10/14) no longer live in the house the president visited them in, in São Sebastião, in the Federal District.

The representative attended the place in April 2021 and the visit came back to light because of his controversial speech about having “painted an atmosphere” between him and the teenagers who lived there. Bolsonaro would also have said that, in the house, the minors were “dressed up to earn a living”, insinuating child prostitution. “Cute 13-14 year old girls dressed up on Saturday, what for? To earn a living,” the president said.

The speech caught badly on the networks and the president has been heavily criticized about the statement.

Asked about the situation of the women cited by Bolsonaro, Paulo said he did not know the identity of the characters involved in the controversy, but that he received information that “the families are very frightened by the situation in the face of the repercussion of what was linked”.

In the place, where the women lived, neighbors said the report that the minors and their mothers no longer live in the residence since the end of last year, months after the head of the National Executive visited the property.

The current tenant of the house reported that the women moved because the house had serious structural problems. She would even have made an agreement with the real estate company to live in the space while renovating it.

Asked, a merchant whose shop is next to the house told the metropolises who always saw women passing through the region, but declared that he did not believe the statement that there was a house of prostitution on the property. According to him, they were always guarded and he had no contact with them.

Check out photos of the place mentioned by Bolsonaro in the interview:

O metropolises It also found that on the day Bolsonaro went to the house where the Venezuelans were sheltered, there was a social action for refugees. In addition, the visit would not have been by chance, the president’s team would have already agreed with the humanitarian organization that helps refugees to go there.

The meeting of the current Chief Executive with women was broadcast, at the time, on the president’s official social networks. In the recordings, it was possible to see Bolsonaro talking to the Venezuelans about their departure from their home country, as well as criticizing the social isolation in force at the time. At no time, however, did the manager talk about prostitution in the place or show discontent with the situation.

Venezuelan refugees in Brazil

About 17,260 immigrants were registered in the DF between 2015 and 2020, according to a report by the Observatory of International Migration (OBMigra), an organization that helps in the production of qualified information for the creation of public policies in Brazil on the subject.

According to OBMigra data, there was an increase in the number of foreigners who came to the federal capital, respectively, 1,918 and 2,612 immigrants, between 2018 and 2019. However, due to the lower number of people circulating around the world due to the Covid pandemic -19, only 952 individuals, among more than 40 nationalities, were registered in the DF in 2020. By September 2021, the volume had already exceeded the previous year.

In October of last year, the report by the metropolises toured several administrative regions and talked to several foreigners who depend on the streets to survive, as is the case of Jéfferson Daniel.

“I left [da Venezuela] because I don’t have money to support my family and I’m in need. No food, no job. I was studying and had to stop everything”, says he, who took up residence near the TV Tower, in central Brasília.

The lack of guidance for those who come from outside is the main criticism of the Statistics coordinator of the Observatory of International Migration, Antônio Tadeu Ribeiro de Oliveira. “The big gap in the country is this insertion in Brazilian society. the person enters [no país]but then it is almost on its own”, he highlights.

According to the IMDH, there are people of more than 40 nationalities in the DF. Of the 3,297 immigrants served by the institute, Venezuelans (70%) appear most frequently. Other recurring countries of origin are: Haiti, Cuba, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Syria and Ghana. The age group with the highest number of individuals is between 18 and 59 years old, with 68%. In addition, 47% of those assisted are female and 53% are male.