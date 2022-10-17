Original sealed iPhone is auctioned for BRL 207,000 in the US; see PHOTOS | Technology

A model of the original iPhone was auctioned this Sunday (16) in the US by U$39,339.60 — the equivalent of BRL 207,783.90.

The cell phone was never activated and had been sealed in the box since 2007, the year the model was released by Steve Jobsthen Apple’s chief executive.

LCG Auctions, the company responsible for the auction, attested to the authenticity of the model and said that collectors and investors would have a hard time finding another original iPhone so well taken care of.

“This factory-sealed early copy is in exceptional condition. Virtually impeccable along the surface and edges, the factory seal is clean with correct stitching and tightness,” the company wrote.

original iPhone marked an era

The auctioned device has 8GB of storage, a 2MP rear camera and can only record photos.

What now looks like a weak device caused a stir at the time of launch and would set the rules for the smartphone industry for years to come.

The iPhone consolidated the idea of ​​a cell phone that had “only the screen”, without the physical keyboard, which was a sensation at the time thanks to Blackberrys.

This innovation was possible thanks to the “multi-touch” screen that allowed typing, handling and magnifying information on the iPhone screen.

The functionality, which today seems simple, startled the audience at the MacWorld Conference & Expo who watched Steve Jobs zoom in on an image with two fingers (watch the video below).

Currently, the iPhone is in the 14th edition. The most expensive models of the current version have up to 1TB of storage, three rear cameras (the main one being 48 MP), a front camera (12 MP).

The pre-sale of the model started on the 7th and the devices are delivered from the 14th. The minimum price is R$ 7,599.

