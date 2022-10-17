Palmeiras does not take advantage of expulsions from São Paulo, misses a penalty and classic at Allianz ends in a tie in the Brasileirão

Classic at Allianz Parque was busy and full of emotions

In the São Paulo classic of the 32nd round of the Brazilian championship, palm trees and Sao Paulo were in a goalless draw this Sunday, at Allianz Parque.

Even with the score being equal, Palmeiras can regret having lost two points, as they played for more than 45 minutes with one more man on the field due to the expulsion of ferraresi, tricolor defender. In extra time in the second half, Beraldo also received a red card, and the visitors were left with 9 on the field.

Palmeiras could have opened the scoring in the 20th minute of the second half, when the referee, with the help of VAR, awarded a penalty in favor of the home team after the ball slipped into Calleri’s hand.

However, in the charge Gustavo Scarpa saw the ball being defended by Felipe Alves.

São Paulo was better during the first half and created two chances that took paint off Weverton’s post. However, the chances of the tricolor team were down in the match at 45 of the initial stage.

During a corner kick, Ferraresi elbowed Danilo and was sent off directly by the referee, leaving São Paulo with one less man on the field.

Rogério Ceni’s defensive problems increased in the second half, when Miranda, injured, asked to leave. In his place, young Beraldo entered, forming the duo behind with Luizão, both who moved up to the professional rank this year.

Abel Ferreira sent the team up and put the young Endrick in the final stage. Despite an absurd pressure from Palmeiras, the home team ended up stopping at Felipe Alves, who was having an inspired afternoon.

São Paulo still had another expelled, defender Beraldo, due to a foul in Endrick.

Championship status

With this result, Palmeiras goes to 68 points and remains firmly in the lead of the Brasileirão, with an 11 point advantage over the vice-leader Internacional, who is still playing in this round.

São Paulo, on the other hand, has 41 points and remains in 11th place in the championship.

next games

Palmeiras will play again on Saturday, again at Allianz Parque, at 9 pm (Brasilia), against Avaí, for the Brazilian Championship.

São Paulo will face Coritiba, in Morumbi, on Thursday, at 8 pm (Brasilia).

DATASHEET

PALM TREES 0 X 0 SÃO PAULO

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Murilo, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Danilo (López), Zé Rafael (Gabriel Menino) and Scarpa; Dudu (Breno Lopes), Mayke (Atuesta) and Merentiel (Endrick). Coach: Abel Ferreira.

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Nahuel Ferraresi, Miranda (Lucas Beraldo) and Luizão; Igor Vinícius, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor (Marcos Guilherme), Patrick (Igor Gomes) and Reinaldo (Welington); Luciano (Galoppo) and Calleri. Coach: Rogério Ceni.