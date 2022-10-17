Palmeiras hesitates at Choque-Rei, but that’s what the lead in the lead is for – 10/17/2022

Rogério Ceni did not insist on the mistake of entering Allianz Parque with an open chest. At the time he opted for three defenders, even with a cast so lacking in the role.

He placed Luizão with Miranda and Ferraresi, released Igor Vinicius and Reinaldo as wingers and prepared to get out of Palmeiras’ initial pressure with approach to tables from the sides and attack the spaces behind the defense, even without a sprinter.

Abel Ferreira’s team, which usually crushes opponents in their domains and opens up an advantage in a few minutes, almost conceded two goals in 12. Two crossed kicks by Reinaldo and Luciano, completing well-crafted plays.

Rony misses Palmeiras, even more so now[thatthetrioofmidfieldersbehindthestrikerinthe4-2-3-1haslessmobilitywithMaykeandDuduonthewingsandGustavoScarpaoverloadedinthejointMerentielfoughthecouldhavescoredtheopeninggoalinthebestattackinthefirsthalfinstoppagetime[queotriodemeiasatrásdoatacanteno4-2-3-1temmenosmobilidadecomMaykeeDudunaspontaseGustavoScarpasobrecarregadonaarticulaçãoMerentiellutoupoderiaterfeitoogoldodesafogonomelhorataquealviverdenoprimeirotemponosacréscimos

Already with São Paulo cornered by the foolish expulsion of Ferraresi, who attacked Danilo without the ball in the opponent’s area in front of the referee. Ceni reorganized the team with two lines of four and Calleri fighting alone at the front.

It got worse with the pressure from Palmeiras in the second half, which could have been achieved in a goal in the silly penalty by Calleri raising his arm in dispute with Murilo. But Scarpa stopped in Felipe Alves, who grew up in the game, as well as Luizão, the defender who was left after Lucas Beraldo, substitute for the injured Miranda, was also sent off, for fouling Endrick, already in stoppage time.

Palmeiras failed to assert their numerical advantage in the extra minutes. São Paulo had the soul they lacked in so many games this season to resist. Felipe Alves won the duel over Scarpa and stopped the leader, who submitted 19 times, eight on target. In a happy afternoon, Alviverde would have found the saving goal in the header of Gómez that exploded in the crossbar.

The frustration of not having won another Choque-Rei in the year remains, but the great advantage in the leadership, which now drops to eight points in relation to Internacional with six rounds to go, is precisely for this type of hesitation. No major traumas or worries.

(Stats: SofaScore)