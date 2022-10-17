Pattinson matures as much as Nolan; understand!

Those who watched the new film from Batman realized that the new Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, ends in a scene very similar to the end of the movie “The Dark Knight”. In fact, to be more realistic, an even better ending, by the way. It turns out that Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” sees Robert Pattinson as Batman, working through his second year fighting crime in Gotham City. That is, the public can only follow Batman still in his training, constituting his entire personality as the vigilante of Gotham.

In the film, Batman encounters a challenging new villain in the masked assassin known as the Riddler (Paul Dano), while also crossing paths with jewel thief Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), who becomes his ally.

In that vein, after the Riddler’s capture, Selina then decides to leave Gotham for Bludhaven with Kyle and Batman riding at night on their motorcycles before parting ways. At this point, in the final seconds of the film, Batman also takes one last look at Selena in his rearview mirror as she disappears from view.

So, when we approach this rhetoric in terms of the setting and specific vehicles involved, the ending of “The Batman” is not far from the last few minutes of Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight”. However, it must be emphasized that Pattinson’s “The Batman” managed to add a lot to it with the focus much more tied to the people who, in the end, ends up affecting the way Batman himself comes to understand Gotham’s problems and what are assignments in relation to that.

Also, it’s important to make it clear that the ending of “The Dark Knight” manages to hit Bruce Wayne deeply with the tragic deaths of Harvey Dent and Rachel Dawes, leaving him in an eight-year depression before “The Dark Knight Rises”. ”. The ending of “The Batman” also profoundly impacts Bruce as he follows his reframing of his mission in Gotham as Batman, helping, for example, in rescuing the citizens of Gotham from the flood and preparing to counter the aftereffects of the onslaught of the Batman. Riddler and its militants.

At the end of Pattinson’s feature, we can clearly see Batman’s maturation towards understanding that his goal is not to clean up Gotham the wrong way, being a spiteful vigilante. Clearly, it is clear that he resolves to inspire hope in Gotham.