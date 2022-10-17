PicPay and GOL become partners and promise benefits to customers

THE PicPay Storepayment platform sales area PicPay, is counting on 12 new partners in its virtual store. New services and products will be offered to platform customers, including airline ticketswhich are a novelty, and, according to the company, the first partner company is GOAL.

According to Bruno Guarnieri, vice president of PicPay Store, the purpose of fintech is to offer a better shopping experience to users, taking advantage of practicality and security. In this way, the partnership with GOL will facilitate the process of purchasing airline tickets over the internet for the platform’s customers, including those who do not have a credit card.

“Our purpose is to allow customers to find great brands in the Store, which they already know and consume, and to make their usual purchases with even more advantages, such as practicality, safety and benefits”, said Guarnieri.

Airline tickets on PicPay

The company GOL will be the first airline that will make air tickets available on the PicPay Store and can be found in the “Travel” tab. So far, the company has not reported on other types of products in the travel industry.

According to the payments fintech, customers who buy airline tickets on the platform will be able to enjoy several benefits, such as cashback.

Another advantage is that PicPay customers without a credit card will be able to buy airline tickets and choose to pay instantly.

Discover the PicPay Store

PicPay Store is PicPay’s marketplace, the virtual store where fintech customers can make purchases and enjoy various benefits. In it, users can recharge their cell phones, buy vouchers for applications such as Uber and iFood and even physical products, such as electronics, clothes and cell phones, among others.

According to data released by the company, in the first half of 2022 alone, more than 230,000 purchases were made per day through the PicPay Store.

