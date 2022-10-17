PM says he guaranteed security for the return of the game

The Military Police of Pernambuco informed, in an official note, that, after the invasion of the lawn in Sport x Vasco, by Série B of the Brazilian Championship, “it guaranteed the security of the continuity of the match”, but that “the arbitration opted for the end of the game “.

The confusion in the duel happened in the final minutes. Leão opened the scoring in the 19th minute of the second half, with Facundo Labandeira. At 48, Raniel equalized from a penalty kick – scored after a VAR review – and celebrated in front of the opposing crowd, when the riot started.

Still in the document, the corporation points out that, as soon as the riot broke out, “military police officers from the Shock Battalion, immediately, acted to curb the fact, making the fans return to the stands, ensuring the safety of the players, technical commissions, arbitration and other professionals present”.

In addition, “06 people were referred to the Fan Police Station, one for possession of narcotics and five for involvement in acts of vandalism, invasion of the field, disobedience and threat”.

In the summary, Raphael Claus pointed out that he had met with Augusto Carreras, vice president of football at Sport, with Paulo Bracks, football director at Vasco, with coaches Claudinei Oliveira and Jorginho and with a member of the Military Police, and communicated “the end of the match for not feeling safe in relation to my physical integrity and that of the other professionals involved in the game, in addition to the totally impossible environment for the practice of the sport of football”.

understand the confusion

The final part of Sport x Vasco was marked by a great confusion inside Ilha do Retiro. The riot started in the 48th minute of the 2nd half, just after Raniel, from the visiting team, scored from a penalty and equalized the score at 1 to 1.

In celebration of the tie, Vasco players ran towards Sport fans — Raniel even put his hands to his ears as a form of provocation. Annoyed, some present at the Pernambuco stadium began to throw objects towards the Vasco athletes.

A short time later, one of the gates of Ilha do Retiro was broken down and there was a major invasion of the field – at this moment, an invader was caught beating two civil firefighters: a man and a woman. Immediately, players from the Rio de Janeiro team ran towards the changing rooms and left the lawn. Referee Raphael Claus, faced with the confusion, stopped the match.

See full note:

“The Military Police informs that it launched *485* military police officers in the Sport x Vasco da Gama game, which took place this Sunday afternoon (16), on Ilha do Retiro, of which 180 police officers were from the Shock Police Battalion, exclusively for security in the internal area of ​​the stadium, in order to act in case of any difficulty on the part of the private security hired by the club.

When the invasion of the field, military police officers from the Shock Battalion, immediately acted to curb the fact, making the fans return to the stands, ensuring the safety of the players, technical commissions, arbitration and other professionals present.

After the invasion of the field, policing was reinforced with teams from the Itinerant Tactical Support Group (GATI) and two aircraft from the Air Tactical Group (GTA).

06 people were referred to the Torcedor Police Station, one for possession of narcotics and five for involvement in acts of vandalism, invasion of the field, disobedience and threat.

The PM reiterates that it guaranteed the safety of the match, but the referee chose to end the game “.