POCO C50 appears in Google Play support list and may be released soon

The POCO C50 has appeared on the list of supported devices by Google Play, the official store for Android phones. The discovery indicates that the smartphone may be close to being launched in the international market. The device was found with the model number 220733SPI, in addition to the codename “snow”, as you can see in the image below. The same code had already appeared in the IMEI database at the end of August.

One of the expectations is that the POCO C50 will be released as a rebranded version of the Redmi A1 Plus, which also has the codename “snow” in its rating. If it’s really the same device, we can expect a 6.52-inch HD+ screen with a teardrop notch and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The phone also comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio A22 mobile platform, accompanied by two rear cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery, compatible with 10W charging. The operating system consists of Android 12 Go Edition.

It is worth remembering that the predecessor, the POCO C40, was launched in June this year in the global market, but did not land in India. It is possible that this new smartphone could serve the Asian country in place of the older laptop. So far, Xiaomi has not confirmed any information or revealed a date to make the C50 official. What do you expect from this possible future release of the POCO C50? Share with us your opinion!

