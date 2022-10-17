Prime Video will have exclusive NBA games in Brazil

Fernando Murad

October 17, 2022 – 9:10 am

Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service, is the new broadcast window for NBA games in Brazil. The agreement, made official this Monday, the 17th, is long-term and provides for exclusive exhibitions. Prime Video will live stream up to 87 NBA regular season games during the league’s 2022-2023 season.

Amazon’s platform will stream up to four exclusive games per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the regular season, in addition to up to 24 playoff games. Prime Video will also make original NBA content available throughout the season, including game shows, weekly highlights, analysis and news, classic games and other programming hosted by celebrities and local influencers.

The partnership begins this Tuesday, the 18th, with the broadcast of the opening double-round of the season with the duels between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, and the Los Angeles Lakers and the defending champions Golden State Warriors. The broadcasts will be in Portuguese and the content offer will be part of the Prime Video subscription in Brazil.

local operation

The NBA’s contract with Amazon is yet another channel of direct contact between the league and the Brazilian public. League games are shown on ESPN (on closed TV), on Bandeirantes (on open TV), on TNT Sports (pay TV and YouTube) and by streamer Gaules on Twitch. The league also offers the NBA League Pass in the country, a service that shows all the league’s games.

In addition to broadcasts, the NBA holds events in the country such as NBA House 2022, presented by Budweiser, which was held in São Paulo during the NBA Finals, and the Jr. NBA, the league’s global youth basketball program for boys and girls, which reached more than three million youth in Brazil in the 2021-2022 season. The league also has NBA-branded retail stores. Thus, the league reaches more than 45 million fans in Brazil

enlarged grid

Live streaming of NBA games on Prime Video in Brazil reinforces the live sports schedule on Amazon’s global service, including Ligue 1 and Roland-Garros in France; Premier League football, ATP and WTA Tour tennis and Autumn Nations Series rugby in the UK and Ireland; UEFA Champions League football in Germany and Italy; Thursday Night Football in the United States, New Zealand Cricket in India. This year, Prime Video also broadcasted Copa do Brasil matches in Brazil.