Prime Video’s new series features Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt was seen seeking revenge in the last trailer released from “The English”. This is a Prime Video series set in mid-1890s America, following the character Cornelia Locke as she searches for the man who was responsible for the death of her son. The series has six episodes and stars Blunt alongside Chaske Spencer and Ciarán Hinds.

“The English” features Hugo Blick as director, who previously worked on “Black Earth Rising”, “The Honorable Woman” and “The Shadow Line”. We can also see him working as an executive producer on the series, alongside Blunt. “The English” is an epic chase western from award-winning writer and director Hugo Blick.

“This series takes the central themes of identity and revenge to deliver an exceptionally compelling parable about race, power and love”that’s what the official statement from Amazon studios said about this new production.

Check out the new below trailerwhich has a lot of action:

At the traileryou can see the alliance forged between Lady Cornelia Locke and Eli Whipp as they attempt to traverse the perilous landscape of the Wild West, where every turn holds a new danger.

“The English” should offer plenty of action with a classic revenge story guiding the characters on their journey. The series premieres on Prime Video later this year on November 11.

“The English” promises to be a smash hit for Prime Video

Actress Emily Blunt’s name alone is enough to bring fans into the plot’s Wild West story. However, the westerns have increased in popularity lately, with all the streaming wanting to participate in this type of action.

“Yellowstone” was able to present a more modern take on the genre, while its spin off, “1883”, was a classic of cowboy life. The series’ official synopsis features a more detailed description of what’s to come, which should include plenty of gunfights and horseback riding action. Here’s what the official production synopsis says: