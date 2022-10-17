Rachel Zegler Exposes Press Futility to Snow White Movie | Films

Snow White/Rachel Zegler/Disney/Reproduction

Preparing to play the first princess of disney in the future live action of snow Whitein a recent interview, Rachel Zegler exposes the position of members of the press regarding the film and its casting.

Announced a few years ago, the live-action film revolving around the classic 1939 character is about to become a reality among fans, and while some of its new premise remains under wraps, the feature film should follow suit. of its classic plot, when the princess has to fight to survive from her evil stepmother.

talking to the vanity fairthe actress Rachel Zegler addressed the scrutiny he had to face in some press interviews when addressing snow White and his recent movie musical, Love sublime lovefor the fact that they cast a Latin actress in the live-action of disney (via The Hollywood Reporter).

“People are making jokes about our live-action Snow White, but we needed it. It’s an 85-year-old cartoon, and our version is a refreshing story about a young woman who has a role beyond, ‘Someday my prince will come.

Important details about the live-action Snow White

Starring the Golden Globe winner, Rachel Zeglerthe live-action feature film is directed by Marc Webbproduction of Marc Plattand the soundtrack by Justin Paul and Benj Pasek. The roster is also made up of Gal Gadot like Evil Queen, Andrew Burnap and among others.

Meanwhile, the live-action of snow White continues with a premiere date set for March 22, 2024.