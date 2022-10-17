Raí makes Lula’s ‘L’ in the Ballon d’Or

A declared supporter of former president and current presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Raí made the characteristic gesture of PT’s campaign at this year’s Ballon d’Or award, in Paris, France. Called to the stage to present the “Sócrates Award”, in honor of his brother, who died in 2011, and which honors football players involved in social causes, the São Paulo idol and four-time world champion for the Brazilian team indirectly cited the second round of the elections, scheduled for October 30th, and stated that everyone knows which side Socrates would be on. Then he made the ‘L’ with his hand.

“Socrates represents ideals for a fairer world, which values ​​democracy, to create a better world. Football is an important contribution to this. This symbol will be eternal. For that, let’s think about the important decision we will make in the coming days. in our country. We know which side he would be on”, said Raí, before handing the award to Senegalese Sadio Mané.

Raí’s preference for Lula in the dispute with current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was already known. On September 12, on the eve of the first round, the former player recorded a video expressing his support for PT.

“I vote for Lula because I love life, because I respect life, because I respect all colors. I vote for Lula because I am anti-racist and anti-fascist, because I respect women, because I respect differences, because I want a fairer country. is to preserve the life and life of the Indians, our native peoples, because I am against weapons and I pursue peace, because I want more books, more flowers, more loves,” he said in the video.

See the award ceremony:

Raí’s attitude at the Ballon d’Or was responded to by Lula on his social networks. On Twitter, the former president said he was watching the event and thanked him for his support.