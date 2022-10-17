Rapper Drake loses BRL 4.4 million in bet after Barcelona defeat – Betting Tips

photo: Dipasupil Day/AFP Drake had no luck betting on Barcelona

Canadian rapper Drake had a small hole in his millionaire bank account. This Sunday, the singer made a bet of more than 833 thousand dollars (about R$ 4.4 million at the current price) combining wins for Arsenal, against Leeds, and Barcelona, ​​against Real Madrid. Barça ended up defeated by 3 to 1, and the star ended up taking a beautiful “red’.

Arsenal even played their part and beat Leeds, away from home, 1-0, with a goal from Saka. Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, had no chance against Real Madrid and was defeated 3-1. Benzema and Valverde scored for the Merengues in the first half. In the final stage, Ferrán Torres decreased, but the Brazilian Rodrygo gave final numbers to the confrontation.

Interestingly, Drake was honored by Barcelona in ‘El Clásico’. Recently, Barça closed a partnership with Spotify, a music streaming service, which even bought the naming rights for Camp Nou. The Catalan club printed the owl symbol of the Canadian rapper’s record label OVO Records.

Recently, Drake hit the record 50 billion streams on the platform. The Catalan club celebrated the goal achieved.

Another Drake Red

A few weeks ago, Drake bet US$ 238,933.83 (about R$ 1.2 million) on the victory of Brazilian José Aldo against Merab Dvalishvili in the UFC. The manauara was defeated and made the singer lose a good amount of money.