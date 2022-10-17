Rayssa Leal shines and is twice champion of the STU Open Rio | skateboard

Rayssa Leal made Praça do Ó the stage for her show. The Skate Fairy guaranteed the STU Open Rio championship this Sunday. Pamela Rosa took second place and Chloe Covell closed the podium.

The 14-year-old from Maranhão put on a show and got an overall score of 20.54. Rayssa knew how to explore the biggest handrail on the Praça do Ó track and sent impressive maneuvers, she had the highest score of the night when she nailed a 7 in her fourth maneuver.

Pamela Rosa also had a gala performance with 18.82 points. The two Brazilians were greatly cheered by the Rio fans. The Australian Chloe Covell also won the hearts of the Brazilian public. Chloe closed the competition with 16.84 points in third place

The first round of the women’s final lifted Praça do Ó. The skaters were greatly applauded, especially Pamela Rosa, Rayssa Leal and Chloe Covell. Pam had an excellent lap scoring a 6.75. Australia’s Covell followed closely behind with a score of 6.3. Rayssa Leal got 6.25. The three were the best placed in the first round.

On the second attempt, Marina Gabriela and Lore Bruggman improved their grades. Rayssa also scored 0.05 more than the first lap, putting her closer to Pamela Rosa. Even keeping the scores from the first round, Pamela and Chloe still occupied the first and third positions of the finals dispute, respectively.

Marina Gabriela scored well on her first maneuver attempt, the São Paulo native from Jaguariúna had a 5.68. The Chinese Zeng also made an excellent maneuver scoring 6 points. Chloe opened her sequence of tricks with a kickflip down the highest staircase in the STU. With this maneuver, Chloe had a 5-point mark.

Pamela Rosa explored the highest railing and scored 5.5 points. But Rayssa Leal doesn’t know how to play, the skater launched a kickflip boardslide from the front and got a score of 6.43. At the end of the first attempt, Rayssa led the competition, followed by Pamela Rosa and Chloe Covell.

Rayssa Leal scores 7 in the women’s Street skate at STU Open Rio

In the second round of tricks, Chloe Covell scored one more above 5 points, a 5.21. Pamela almost hit her trick, but in the end the skateboard slipped and made her score zero. Rayssa Leal performed an incredible maneuver that made Praça do Ó delirious. The Maranhão got the highest score of the night so far with a 6.84. With Pamela’s zero, Chloe Covell passed her and was in second place, while Rayssa continued to lead the dispute.

Gabi Mazetto managed to fit in one more maneuver on the third attempt. The São Paulo player from Praia Grande made a front fible and got a 5.21. Momentarily, Gabi came to be in third place. But it didn’t last long, Pamela performed a perfect maneuver on the biggest handrail on the track and regained second place. The two-time world champion made a 6.57-point maneuver. Rayssa missed her third maneuver, but remained in the lead in the competition.

On the fourth attempt at tricks, Chloe Covell still couldn’t get her trick right. She wanted to kickflip the switched base ladder. Pamela also tried an even more complex trick, but again, the skateboard slipped in the end. Pamela always lands her maneuvers with a lot of power. But Rayssa Leal was destined to take home the STU trophy. She did an impressive maneuver and got a 7, the highest score in the competition.

The last attempt at maneuvers only served for the show of the three best placed. Rayssa, Pamela and Chloe were not able to get their tricks right, but they were able to receive the affection of the Brazilian fans.

