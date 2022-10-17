Razer Edge handheld console with Android system starts at $400

Razer Edge uses Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 and has a 144Hz AMOLED display

THE Razer announced during the Razercon your new handheld console with Snapdragon G3x Gen 1we are talking about Razer Edgewhich brings up a highlighted screen, as well as the Nintendo Switchand uses detachable controls Razer Kishi V2 Pro. The most basic model costs $400.

The new device brings operating system android with exclusive Razer customization. The company bets on edge as the ultimate handheld device for gamers, the console focuses on mobile games as well as streaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming it’s the GeForce Now.

The console will be released in three different models and features a AMOLED with 6.8 inches and FHD+ resolution that has a refresh rate of 144 HZ. Among the main additional specs, the console includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB (UFS 3.1) of internal storage, with microSD support up to 2 TB.

Other features of Razer Edge include the 5 MP front camera, capable of recording videos in 1080p resolution at 60 FPS, in addition to a 5,000 mAh battery, which can be charged using the device’s USB-C output.

The device has connectivity via Wi-Fi 6E, to offer the best wireless connection experience available on the market, in addition to Bluetooth 5.2. There is a version of Edge that will support the 5G network.

The traditional 3.5 mm jack for headphones is also present on the device, which has speakers and microphones in the body of the device.

Check out the Razer Edge reveal trailer below.

O Razer Kishi V2 Pro included in the package is a model of the Kishi V2 which was developed exclusively for the Edge. It brings all the features of the previously released model to android and iOS and has analog triggers, perfect for racing and FPS games, as well as analog sticks with technology Razer HyperSense.

Razer Edge hits the international market in three models

US consumers will have three purchase options available for the Razer Edge, with subtle changes, but that bring a considerable difference in its final price, check out the three editions below. There is no forecast of price and launch in the Brazilian market.

RAZER EDGE WIFI The package includes the Razer Edge WiFi and the control Razer Kishi V2 Pro. Its price is $399.99.

RAZER EDGE FOUNDERS EDITION contains the Razer Edge WiFi, the control Razer Kishi V2 Pro and wireless headphones Razer Hammerhead True Wireless . Its price is $499.99.

RAZER EDGE 5G The package includes the Razer Edge 5G and the control Razer Kishi V2 Pro. Its price is $599.99.



