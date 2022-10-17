Referee reports confusion and invasion with aggressions

Raphael Claus, referee of Sport x Vasco, for Série B of the Brazilian Championship, released the summary of the match, which took place in Ilha do Retiro and ended ahead of schedule after an invasion of the red-black crowd on the lawn. In the document, he reported the confusion and expulsion of Luiz Henrique and Raniel, both from the Cruz-Maltino team.

Leão opened the scoring in the 19th minute of the second half, with Facundo Labandeira. At 48, Raniel equalized from a penalty kick – scored after a VAR review – and celebrated in front of the opposing crowd, when the riot started.

“Many objects were thrown onto the field of play towards the players, including stones, flip-flops, sneakers, lighters and cups filled with liquid. invasion of many fans, not only through the gate, but also through other points of the stands”, points out the referee.

Raphael Claus also informed that he met with Augusto Carreras, vice president of football at Sport, with Paulo Bracks, football director at Vasco, with coaches Claudinei Oliveira and Jorginho and with a member of the Military Police, and announced “the closing of the match because I didn’t feel safe in relation to my physical integrity and that of the other professionals involved in the game, in addition to the totally impossible environment for the practice of the sport of football”.

The judge explained that Luiz Henrique’s expulsion was due to “aggressively throwing a tennis towards the home team’s fans. The tennis had been thrown by the home team’s fans towards the players of Vasco’s team. I inform you that the aforementioned above had already thrown a chair up, seconds before this tennis action”.

Raniel, in turn, was sent off “for receiving the second warning due to his unsportsmanlike attitude of provoking the opposing fans in the celebration of a goal”. He had already been punished for taking off his shirt in celebration.

understand the confusion

The final part of Sport x Vasco was marked by a great confusion inside Ilha do Retiro. The riot started in the 48th minute of the 2nd half, just after Raniel, from the visiting team, scored from a penalty and equalized the score at 1 to 1.

In celebration of the tie, Vasco players ran towards Sport fans — Raniel even put his hands to his ears as a form of provocation. Annoyed, some present at the Pernambuco stadium began to throw objects towards the Vasco athletes.

A short time later, one of the gates of Ilha do Retiro was broken down and there was a major invasion of the field – at this moment, an invader was caught beating two civil firefighters: a man and a woman. Immediately, players from the Rio de Janeiro team ran towards the changing rooms and left the lawn. Referee Raphael Claus, faced with the confusion, stopped the match.

See in full

“During the celebration of the goal of the Vasco da Gama team, next to the Sport fans, many objects were thrown onto the field of play towards the players, including stones, flip-flops, sneakers, lighters and glasses with liquid. At that moment, Sport fans burst the gate behind the goal where the Sport team was defending and began an invasion of many fans, not only through the gate, but also at other points in the stands. I inform you that they assaulted visiting players, who immediately ran to their locker room, a gentleman and a lady civil firefighters who were working near the gate, and they continued to be assaulted after the lady was already down and you were trying to protect her.

After observing all these occurrences, seeing many fans being attended to on the field of play and because we felt a lack of security, we headed to the referee’s locker room, where I met with the managers, Augusto Carreras, from Sport, and Paulo Bracks from Vasco, the coaches Claudinei Oliveira, from Sport, and Jorge de Amorim Campos, from Vasco, and military police lieutenant colonel Washington Souza cpf 021.xxx.xxx-xx communicating the end of the match for not feeling safe in relation to my physical integrity and of the other professionals involved in the game, in addition to the totally impossible environment for the practice of the sport of soccer, the match was ended. I also inform you that the announcement took place approximately 45 minutes after the game was stopped.

It should be noted that the expulsions of vasco da gama saf players, in the specific field of the summary for the time of expulsions, I entered the approximate time of the facts, since as explained, I was not able to present the card on the field of play“