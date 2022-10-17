Representativeness: tickets for ‘A Mulher Rei’ sell out in matinee

The line doubled at the box office and extended beyond the Cine Metha Glauber Rocha, in Praça Castro Alves. The wait for the much-coveted ticket reached Avenida Sete, on the morning of this Sunday (16). But at 10:30 am, the time scheduled for the start of the session, the 630 seats had already been sold. Everyone wanted to see “The King Woman”, a true story, until then forgotten, about the Agojies, warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. An extra session had to open at 1 pm. The majority of the audience was black people who wanted to see themselves as they had never been seen before in the cinema.

“It’s a story of representation. These warriors inspired other productions, such as Dora Milaje’s army that defends the throne of the kingdom of Wakanda, in the movie Black Panther (2018), and also the Amazons and Wonder Woman, which, in this case, the characters were portrayed in the drawings and films by white women. So, ‘A Mulher Rei’ brings not only the strength of black women, but is also a reparation for the usurpation of the history of the black people”, declared pedagogy student Helen de Jesus Fonseca, 22, one of the first people who acquired the ticket. .

The line to buy tickets at Cine Metha Glauber Recho reached Avenida Sete

“The King Woman” has a mostly female and black cast, something that is new for a Hollywood film. It stars one of the most renowned actresses today, Viola Davis, who plays General Nanisca. The Agojies fight against settlers, rival tribes and all those who try to enslave them and destroy their land in Dahomey, now Benin. “I know I’m going to like the story, because I have my 94-year-old mother and my aunts as an example of struggle. All were warriors, mothers who worked alone to support their children,” said retired Dilma Vasconcelos, 68, in one of the four rooms intended for the screening of the feature.

Retired Dilma Vasconcelos

At the entrance to the cinema, doctor Ana Elisabeth Marback, 61, was anxious to guarantee entry. “I can’t wait to go in and pay tribute to the film that only got praise from critics. In addition, any black person in Brazil can identify with the production, which brings the struggle and courage of these warriors. This is because we have to dress with these qualities, otherwise we are on the margins of society”, declared the cardiologist.

Cardiologist Ana Elisabeth Marback

Student Beatriz Muniz, 23, was also one of many in the kilometer line. She drew a parallel between production and slavery in Brazil. “Many blacks brought here were kings, queens, warriors, who came anonymously to be slaves and thus had their memories erased. The film is important to show that at that time there was a strong society, like others that were also excluded by white culture,” she said.

Ana Beatriz

The film is so successful, that there were people who stood in line to watch it again. “It is an emblematic work because it moves us. The general shows that she is a strong woman, but when alone she cries over her weaknesses. I was thrilled the first time I saw it, because I went through similar situations, and that’s why I want to see it again”, said project coordinator Vinícius de Oliveira, 30.

Vinícius de Oliveira

tickets

The public success was the same as on the 9th (Sunday) of that month, when tickets for the film were also sold for R$ 4. According to Cine Metha Glauber Rocha, partner and creator, Cláudio Marques, the promotional value is a to stimulate access to culture and also encourage the habit of going to the cinema. “To date, even after the pandemic, movie theaters across Brazil are being occupied at 50% of their capacity with the popularization of the streaming service,” he said.

Marques intends for next Sunday, the 23rd, another matinee of “A Mulher Rei”. “People are looking a lot. And the idea is to bring matinees back here, with children’s films and also big productions, with promotional prices,” he declared.

The Viola Davis-starring film dominated the US box office on its opening weekend, taking in $19 million from 3,765 theaters – the estimate was $12 million. The film cost $50 million to produce, not including the tens of millions in marketing expenses — including a premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.