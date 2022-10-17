Residents of bombed areas in Ukraine tell Fantástico: ‘We pray that the bombs don’t fall on our houses’ | Fantastic

This week, Ukraine suffered the biggest Russian attack since the beginning of the war in February. Fantastic located residents of bombed areas in recent days. These are reports of those who are afraid of being the next victim.

This week’s bombings were Russian retaliation for an October 8 explosion on the bridge linking the mainland to Crimea, a Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory. THE Russia blame it on Ukraine for this attack that so undermines Putin’s plans.

“That has always been Russia’s great objective. Not annexing Ukraine in its entirety, but guaranteeing access by land to Crimea”, says Antônio Jorge Ramalho, professor of International Relations at UnB.

Earlier this week, the widespread attack on Ukraine, on the orders of Vladimir Putin, left at least 26 dead. Among them, in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, is Dr. Oksana Leontieva. She was a specialist in bone marrow transplantation for children with leukemia.

The situation got so bad that even the International Committee of the Red Cross, used to the most hostile conditions, considered suspending work.

“During missile attacks, we need to protect ourselves. But our teams continue to operate, even in hard-to-reach places. Every day we make decisions that preserve our safety, but take into account the needs of the population. We work normally”, says humanitarian leader Achille Després.

“This morning, I was heading to the office, a beautiful day, everything seemed normal. But suddenly, the warning sirens sound, and everything changes. Some people run for cover, others look to the sky to see if anything is coming. This affects mental health a lot”, completes Achille.

In Zaporizhzhia, the nuclear plant is still operated by the Ukrainians, but under Russian orders. Right now, the biggest concern of those who live there is to survive the bombings.

Vassily Gedarevich is a pastor who continues to live in the city, a place that has had its routine transformed.

“We can’t abandon our faithful, because they need the food we distribute. Usually, the bombings happen at night. When the sirens go off, we start praying that the bombs don’t fall on our houses”, explains Vassily.

