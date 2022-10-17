Ross Marquand talks about new zombie variant that appeared in ‘The Walking Dead’

the star Ross Marquand talked about the emergence of a new variant of zombies in ‘The Walking Dead‘. Zombies who are much smarter, and their existence has been hinted at earlier in the series. They demonstrate abilities that “ordinary” zombies cannot.

“It’s pretty scary. It kind of reminded me of when I was a kid watching Jurassic Park and seeing those velociraptors, controlling the door handles and just thinking, ‘Oh my God, what a terrifying thought.the actor told Decider.

“When they actually become really a little smart and are able to figure out basic motor skills and motor functions, that’s a terrifying concept to understand, and I’m excited to see what people think of it.”concludes.

Created by Frank Darabontthe series is based on the comics of the same name by Robert Kirkman.

The plot follows a group of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world that has to face not only the dead, but also the living.

Enjoy watching:

The cast has Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Don’t forget to watch: