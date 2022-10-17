Rumor: Spotify may soon launch Platinum plan with HiFi audio

Subscribers to the Spotify crave listening to music in HiFi (High Fidelity) quality. And the platform so far promised to launch a plan with this option. That was in February 2021. The plan with HiFi music was promised for the end of that year. What did not happen. Well, it looks like the High fidelity music will arrive on Spotify by the end of 2022. That’s what the latest rumor points out.

Subscriber survey revealed new plan

The information emerged on one of the Reddit forums. One of the users said he participated in a Spotify survey where the company asked some questions about a new plan. According to the screenshots posted by the user, the new plan should be called Spotify Platinum. Likewise, other people also said they had participated in this research.

In the screenshot posted on Reddit, we can see a lot of information about the new plan for the platform for streaming of songs. Among the benefits are, of course, HiFi audios. In case you don’t know exactly what it is, we have a very complete article on the topic:

Platinum plan benefits

Then there appears a Studio Sound. Apparently, this is a proprietary technology that includes spatial sound in the songs. In addition, the list of benefits includes the Headphone Tuner. We don’t have details on what this means, but it’s probably something to improve the experience when using headphones.

Finally, Spotify Platinum benefits list also includes the Audio Insights, library pro and Playlist Pro. We don’t know what that means either, but judging by the name, these are new ways to create sound libraries and playlists. And it looks like this more expensive plan will have fewer ads on the podcasts available on the platform.

Price

Last but not least, let’s talk about the price. The screenshot indicates that the Spotify Platinum plan will cost $19.99. In a direct conversion this gives BRL 105. If this price is confirmed, it will be an extremely high value for Brazilian subscribers.

Even more considering that there are other options that already offer HiFi music and with much more affordable prices. Amazon Music Unlimited and Apple Music, for example, charge BRL 16.90 for the HiFi plan. The same goes for Tidal, which also offers HiFi Plus for the price of BRL 33.80 per month.

That’s why I believe that when (and if) Spotify Platinum is launched, the company will charge lower prices in the Brazilian market. Otherwise, it will not stand a chance against the competition.

Source: reddit