Russia attacks Kiev with kamikaze drones; hundreds of cities are without electricity – 10/17/2022

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Moscow no longer saw the need to massively bomb Ukraine, Kiev dawned on Monday under kamikaze drone attacks as bombings over the country’s energy infrastructure left hundreds of small towns. no light.

According to the prefecture of the Ukrainian capital, four people have died and three others are seriously injured. Hundreds of people rushed to hide in underground passages of the local subway.

There were at least nine attacks recorded in the capital alone and another 20 throughout the rest of the country. In Kiev, a residential building was hit. Two people would be trapped under the rubble and another 18 managed to be removed. One of the buried people did not survive. The attacks killed a young couple expecting a baby.

The attacks come a week after a Russian offensive on several Ukrainian cities, in response to the explosion that hit the bridge that links Crimea to Russian territory and considered symbolic for the Kremlin.

Vitaliy Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, confirmed that at least two attacks took place in the city centre, in the Shevchenkiv region. Once again, the offensive took place at the time when the population was getting ready to leave home for work and school.

Two other regions of Ukraine – Sumy and Dnipropetvsk – were targeted by attacks. According to the Ukrainians, the targets appeared to be mostly energy infrastructure. Kiev fears that Moscow is planning to leave the country without a reliable power supply as winter begins to approach.

The Ukrainian government guarantees that it destroyed another 15 drones in the south of the country, as well as three missiles in the east. Maksym Marchenko, governor of Odesa, insisted that air defenses shot down six kamikaze drones. But he indicated that the Russians made an attack with a Kh-59 missile. “He damaged an infrastructure object,” he said.

According to Reuters, the missile bore the inscription: “By Belgorod”. Russia’s Belgorod region – close to the Ukrainian border – accuses Ukrainians of carrying out attacks. On Saturday, gunmen killed 11 people at a military training camp in Belgorod.

By hitting Kiev, however, the Russians are demonstrating that, despite military defeats in some parts of the country, they still have an important capacity to do damage in the center of the Ukrainian capital.

Volodymyr Zelensky’s government has tried to play down the attacks, pointing out that the use of drones – cheaper than missiles – would be a sign of the Kremlin’s “agony”.

Still, Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to the Ukrainian presidency, was quick to urge the international community to scale up military aid. “We need more air defense systems and as soon as possible,” he wrote on social media. “There’s no time for a slow reaction,” he said.

“All night and all morning, the enemy terrorizes the civilian population,” Zelensky said. “Drones and kamikaze missiles are attacking all of Ukraine. A residential building has been hit in Kiev. The enemy can attack our cities, but they will not be able to break us. The occupiers will only have just punishment and the condemnation of future generations. And we will have the victory”, he said.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also used the occasion to call for more weapons. “Today, Russia again attacked civilian and energy facilities in Ukraine. The construction of apartments in Kiev is among the targets of terrorists. People are injured. The world’s response to these crimes must be clear: more support for Ukraine and more sanctions against the aggressor,” he said.

With the G20 summit approaching in November, Kiev has also called for Russia to be excluded from the bloc. “Those who give orders to attack critical infrastructure to freeze civilians and organize full mobilization to cover the front line with dead bodies cannot sit at the same table with G20 leaders,” said Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. “It’s time to put an end to Russian hypocrisy. The Russian Federation must be expelled from all platforms.”

Meanwhile, satellite images showed Russian troops were arriving in Belarus, in what many believe could be a joint force between the two allied countries and in a similar move to what took place on Ukraine’s eastern border before the war began in February. .

Iranian support

The attacks sparked yet another controversy. According to Ukrainian authorities and Western intelligence services, the drones would be made by Iran, a country that suffers from sanctions and suspicions for its military and nuclear plans. But this morning, Tehran denied that it had supplied the Russians with drones or any other equipment used in the attacks.