Samsung Galaxy M54 5G has leaked specs, rendering and price

According to the leak, the Galaxy M54 5G should hit the market in early 2023 with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, FullHD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch camera centered on top.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M54 5G should come equipped with the platform Snapdragon 888 from Qualcomm. If this is confirmed, it will be a significant leap in performance, as the South Korean company used other chipsets such as MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 and the Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 730.

Despite the Snapdragon 888 being from 2020, it still stands today as a powerful platform. In memory configurations, the Galaxy M54 must have at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.