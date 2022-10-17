São Paulo> Ceni indicates that he stays and starts planning 2023 without reinforcements

Still struggling with São Paulo to seek a spot in the Libertadores for the Brazilian Championship, Rogério Ceni is already starting to think about the next season. After the goalless draw against Palmeiras yesterday (16), the coach indicated that he will stay in 2023.

“I never resigned, nor did I even talk about it. About planning, Monday or Tuesday, I don’t remember for sure, we had a meeting with Muricy participated [Ramalho]the Rui [Costa, executivo de futebol]the president, the board of directors and the financial director [Sergio Pimenta]. It was a general explanation of the general situation and the reality of the moment. From there, we will try again to make a competitive team for 2023. I never considered leaving. At first, we stay, but football is ephemeral. I hope everything works out for me to stay here, I enjoy being here,” he said.

Ceni does not believe that reinforcements will arrive, but he took the opportunity to say that he would like to be consulted: “I don’t think we’re going to have signings for next year. If there were, it’s always important to have the coach’s opinion, who sees the needs. always, the club manages to make the desirable hiring”, sent the message.

In front of the picture, Rogério sees as an alternative using the boys trained at the base, in Cotia. More players will move up and increase the professional roster. “I believe that next year it should be used even more because of the circumstances the club lives in today,” he said.

Some losses will also be inevitable, such as defender Luizão. “It hardly stays. It hasn’t been renewed until now and the contract ends in January, it’s a business thing. In my time, I decided on my career, but that changed today. Nobody told me anything, but a player near the end of the contract. and who did not renew must leave”, he pointed out.

Not even Libertadores changes the scenario

“The vacancy is important, the club’s planning with or without the vacancy seems to me the same in the club to face next year. The vacancy, for me, when we focused on the Sudamericana was to have come in the final. will go out by the end of the year, we will have difficult days”, he evaluated.

South American title wasn’t planned, but it still hurts

Since October 1, when he lost to Del Valle 2-0, the coach has mentioned the defeat in his press conferences.

“If I had to make a plan, it was above what we expected. But, when it comes to the opportunity we had, it becomes a year without titles. Since I was coach, it will be the first year that I go without a title. It’s hard to fail and have the strength to come back”, he evaluated.

And he ended: “I only regret the South American final, which we were not able to bring to São Paulo. It was a year of competitiveness, more than last year, but we missed a title”.