Scarlett Johansson Says Sex Scene With Joaquin Phoenix Was ‘Disgusting’ | Series on Stage

While participating in a podcast, ‘The Armchair Expert’, by actor Dax Shepard, the renowned actress Scarlett Johansson made a revelation regarding the filming of a feature in which she worked alongside Joaquin Phoenix. She says she felt uncomfortable filming a ‘bizarre’ sex scene in which she ‘starred’ alongside the actor.

The scene in question was in the romantic comedy film ‘She’ in 2013, with Scarlett Johansson giving life to an artificial intelligence, which relied only on her voice and the actress’s moans. Despite not actually appearing in the feature, which tells the story of a recently divorced writer who falls in love with a computer program called Samantha.

Actress Scarlett Johansson revealed that she was present throughout the filming of these scenes. “We tried to solve everything in one take, but he [Phoenix] I was kind of unfocused. He was very upset. He left the studio because he was in need of rest”, reminded the actress about filming the virtual sex scene.

She even talked about her work in this scene: “You don’t ever want to hear your own voice. You sure as hell don’t want to hear what you sound like when you orgasm. You definitely don’t want to hear what it sounds like when you have a fake orgasm. Ew. It’s very disgusting. It was very bizarre.” Scarlett became well known for giving life to a great super heroine, the beauty of the last few years in the Marvel Studios universe, the Black Widow.

In the year 2020, she got two Oscar nominations in the categories, best actress, for ‘Marriage Story’ (2019), and best supporting actress, for the production ‘Jojo Rabbit’ (2019). The film ‘She’ was nominated for five Oscars in the year 2014, including in the category of best film, and won the statuette for best original screenplay.

In Her, Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix) is a lonely writer who has just bought a new operating system for his computer. To his surprise, he ends up falling in love with the voice of this computer program, starting a romantic relationship between them. This unusual love story explores the relationship between contemporary man and technology.