Secretary dismissed after exposure of weapons at an event for children – Gerais

The controversy over the exhibition of heavy weapons and war at an event on Children’s Days in Uberaba, which took place on the last holiday in a public square, continues and should have ramifications.
The Public Prosecutor’s Office for Children and Youth of Uberaba, which is investigating the case, is awaiting a series of official letters from the city hall and security forces with all the details of the exhibition.
On Friday (10/15), the municipal secretary of Social Defense, Glorivan Bernardes de Oliveira, was dismissed from the position he had held since the beginning of Mayor Elisa Arajo’s term (Solidariedade).
On the other hand, the former secretary stated on social networks that the decision to leave the post came from the mayor. “The event was not promoted or organized by the department I was in charge of,” he added.
According to a note from the City Hall of Uberaba, “Oliveira’s departure took place after a meeting on Thursday (10/13), with secretaries and the coordination of the event, to determine those responsible for allowing the display of weapons at an event for children. The course of events culminated in his dismissal.”
The Secretary of Social Defense was assumed on an interim basis by the colonel of the Fire Department, Alexandre Marcelo Costa de Oliveira, executive secretary of the Municipal Council of Public Security.
Youth Prosecutor’s Office gives deadline for delivery of official letters
The regional coordinator of the Tringulo Mineiro Prosecutor’s Office, Andr Tuma, informed this Monday afternoon (10/17) that the City Hall of Uberaba, the Municipal Guard, Civil, Criminal, Military and Federal police, in addition to the Army and War Shot forward a series of crafts within 10 days. “To form a line of action in this case, we want to know the entire logistics of the event, that is, how many and which weapons were on display, how many agents participated in the exhibition, among other details.”
Tuma adds that the official letters determined that all those involved in the exposure of weapons provide the necessary explanations for a better understanding of the real dynamics of the facts, always with the objective of safeguarding the rights of children and adolescents from Uberaba. “Communications were also issued so that these official letters can be forwarded to various public bodies, including other branches of the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais, such as the Criminal Prosecutor’s Office, for knowledge and adoption of the appropriate measures”, he concluded.
understand the case
- On October 12, during the Tempo de Brincar event, in Praça da Mogiana, the security forces of Uberaba held exhibitions of heavy weapons, among other artifacts such as grenades, tear gas bombs, among other items of the kind.
- The following day, prosecutor Ana Catharina Machado Normanton, from the Vara da Infância e Juventude de Uberaba, declared that the matter would be investigated. “In light of the complaints received, the MP is already investigating to find out what risks the children were exposed to as a result of the event.”
- Also on October 13, at the end of the afternoon, the mayor of Uberaba, Elisa Arajo (Solidariedade), recorded a video denying having participated in the weapons exhibition. “I recommended the organization of the event that had no arms exhibition. The recommendation did not reach the corporations”, said the Chief Executive in a video posted on her social networks.
- A few hours after the video of the mayor of Uberaba, the Military, Penal and Federal police of Uberaba issued a note denying her statement. According to the note, there was no recommendation, request or determination, on the part of the city hall, that came to the attention of the corporations, related to the prohibition of exposing weapons or other equipment used by the security forces.