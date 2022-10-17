Secretary dismissed after exposure of weapons at an event for children – Gerais

Former PF delegate Glorivan Bernardes de Oliveira was Secretary of Social Defense of Uberaba since the beginning of Mayor Elisa Arajo’s term (photo: Jairo Chagas/Jornal da Manh)

The controversy over the exhibition of heavy weapons and war at an event on Children’s Days in Uberaba, which took place on the last holiday in a public square, continues and should have ramifications.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office for Children and Youth of Uberaba, which is investigating the case, is awaiting a series of official letters from the city hall and security forces with all the details of the exhibition.

On Friday (10/15), the municipal secretary of Social Defense, Glorivan Bernardes de Oliveira, was dismissed from the position he had held since the beginning of Mayor Elisa Arajo’s term (Solidariedade).

The news of his resignation was published by the Municipal Speaker, which stated that the former Federal Police delegate had put his position at his disposal.

On the other hand, the former secretary stated on social networks that the decision to leave the post came from the mayor. “The event was not promoted or organized by the department I was in charge of,” he added.

According to a note from the City Hall of Uberaba, “Oliveira’s departure took place after a meeting on Thursday (10/13), with secretaries and the coordination of the event, to determine those responsible for allowing the display of weapons at an event for children. The course of events culminated in his dismissal.”

The Secretary of Social Defense was assumed on an interim basis by the colonel of the Fire Department, Alexandre Marcelo Costa de Oliveira, executive secretary of the Municipal Council of Public Security.

Youth Prosecutor’s Office gives deadline for delivery of official letters

The regional coordinator of the Tringulo Mineiro Prosecutor’s Office, Andr Tuma, informed this Monday afternoon (10/17) that the City Hall of Uberaba, the Municipal Guard, Civil, Criminal, Military and Federal police, in addition to the Army and War Shot forward a series of crafts within 10 days. “To form a line of action in this case, we want to know the entire logistics of the event, that is, how many and which weapons were on display, how many agents participated in the exhibition, among other details.”

Tuma adds that the official letters determined that all those involved in the exposure of weapons provide the necessary explanations for a better understanding of the real dynamics of the facts, always with the objective of safeguarding the rights of children and adolescents from Uberaba. “Communications were also issued so that these official letters can be forwarded to various public bodies, including other branches of the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais, such as the Criminal Prosecutor’s Office, for knowledge and adoption of the appropriate measures”, he concluded.

