See HERE if you RECEIVE BRL 600 or BRL 3,000 paid TODAY (10/17); See Emergency Aid Calendar 2022 in October

In the final stretch of this month of Octoberseveral people can receive the value of Emergency Aid 2022O Retroactive Emergency Aid.

See the value of paymentwhich can vary between BRL 600 to BRL 3,000:

Dataprev query

Emergency Aid 2022

Dataprev Emergency Aid

Emergency Aid Consultation

Emergency Aid 2022: check out new rules for consultation

Check out video below:

EMERGENCY AID 2022 RETROACTIVE

O Emergency Aid can still be paid to thousands in October in 2022 The name given to this procedure is Retroactive Emergency Aidas stated above.

INSTALLMENT VALUE OF EMERGENCY AID IN 2022

This payment of Emergency Aid is directly related to what was paid in the year of 2020, during the pandemic Covid-19.

O payment is directed to single parents head of household, who were registered in CadÚnico.

the payment of Emergency Aid depends on the number of installments not redeemed and may vary between BRL 600 to BRL 3,000.

EMERGENCY AID CRITERIA 2022 SINGLE FATHER

to receive the payment of Emergency Aid it’s needed:

The family must be registered in the 2020 Bolsa Família register;

Have an updated record in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico);

The head of the family must be unemployed;

Have a monthly income of up to half a minimum wage per person in the family (R$ 606) or up to three minimum wages for the whole family (R$ 3,636);

Not having a spouse or partner and;

Have at least one person under the age of 18 in the family.

DATAPREV.GOV.BR CONSULTATION 2022; SITE DATAPREV CONSULTATION EMERGENCY AID 2022

..



Consult the 2022 emergency aid by Dataprev with the Gov.br account; See the step by step – Reproduction / Federal Government



Currently, it is not possible to consult the Emergency Aid on the dataprev only with CPF.

This because new rules were determined by the company.

Before was possible consult Emergency Aid only with:

CPF,

birth date,

full name

and mother’s name.

At this point, you need to have a account Gov.Br, perform the Login and only then consult the benefit.

O Dataprev 2022 websitemeantime, still available for consultation of Emergency Aid.

STEP BY STEP ON HOW TO CONSULT EMERGENCY AID IN 2022 BY DATAPREV:

Access the Emergency Aid Consultation portal (Link at the end of this article)

Click on the “Enter with Gov.br” button

fill with your Registration of Individuals – CPF

Fill in your Gov.br account password

If this is your first access to the platform, you will be asked for an “authorization to use personal data”, just click on “ Authorize “

“ And ready! you will be in Emergency Aid 2022 consultation panel

The process can also be carried out by telephone, through the number 111from Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF).

access to Emergency Aid Consultation Portal 2022 can be done by clicking here.